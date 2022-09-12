All D23 Expo announcements

This Sunday (11), the last day of the Disney event known as D23 Expo took place in Anaheim, California, and Marvel Studios made several announcements and major revelations.

Fans in attendance were able to learn first-hand about the latest in the Marvel universe at the event hosted by Alan Bergman, the president of The Walt Disney Studios, which was attended by Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios.

In addition to the announcements about Marvel productions, the event also revealed information about Lucasfilm, Disney and Pixar movies and series.

During the D23 Expo event, Kevin Feige made announcements about Marvel’s Sagas and Phases, “Fantastic Four”, the next two “Avengers” and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige on stage at D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 10, 2022. Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney | Courtesy of Disney.

The film that will close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought director Ryan Coogler to the stage, who shared an exclusive scene with fans in attendance. Cast members including Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor) joined Coogler and Feige on stage.

In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Wakandans will have to fight to protect their nation from world powers that want to intervene in Wakanda after the death of King T’Challa.

The film hits theaters on November 11, and features other names in the cast like Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka) , Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma) and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang) joined Kevin Feige on stage to talk about the start of Phase 5 of the MCU with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Attendees were able to watch an exclusive look at the film, which features superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who join Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) to explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on February 17, 2023, and according to Kevin Feige, will have a connection to “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”.

Fantastic Four

Fans in attendance may have been frustrated by the non-introduction of the members of the new Fantastic Four, but that doesn’t mean there was no news about the film. Feige has officially confirmed that Matt Shakman will direct “Fantastic Four.” Shakman is known for being the director of all episodes of the series “WandaVision”.

“Fantastic Four” hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Captain America: New World Order” will continue Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Captain America. Julius Onah, the film’s director, joined Kevin Feige on stage to talk about the film.

“Captain America: New World Order” hits theaters on May 3, 2024.

thunderbolts

Although the Fantastic Four were not revealed, another group gained faces during the D23 Expo: the Thunderbolts.

They will be played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker/ American agent). The group was introduced by director Jake Schreier, driving the audience crazy.

In addition to these names, the team has Olga Kurylenko (Coach) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), who recorded a video for the audience.

“Thunderbolts” hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

the marvels

After going through the main events of the MCU, Kevin Feige took on “The Marvels” director Nia DaCosta, as well as Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). to the stage. Fans watched exclusive footage from the new film, which hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

Secret Invasion

“Secret Invasion” won its trailer during the event. Present to talk about the series was Don Cheadle, Colonel James Rhodes.

“Secret Invasion” will feature an award-winning cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, plus Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Fans in attendance watched an exclusive scene, as well as the trailer above, which shows more details about the series of events that will see a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth for years.

“Secret Invasion” is coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle, who was present to talk about “Secret Invasion”, followed on stage to comment on another Disney+ project starring him: “Armor Wars”. There are still no big details about the series, but the title already indicates that we should see Rhodey as a hero full of different armor and costumes.

Loki – Season 2

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan were present on stage at D23 to talk a little about the 2nd season of “Loki”, which is in the process of filming. Fans in attendance were able to get a taste of the new season of the Disney+ series, which arrives in 2023.

echo

Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer took the stage to talk about “Echo”, an upcoming series coming soon to Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again

Though the new Daredevil series won’t begin production until next year, Kevin Feige and Vincent D’Onofrio invited Charlie Cox to the stage to chat about the show’s new 18-episode season.

As production is not yet underway, Marvel offered to those present a clip of the next episode of “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”, a series that is premiering weekly on Disney+, in which the mighty hero will make an appearance.

ironheart

Ryan Coogler, executive producer of “Ironheart” took to the stage at the D23 Expo to offer an exclusive preview of the new Marvel series to those in attendance. The events of “Ironheart” will take place after “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” with Dominique Thorne returning in the role of Riri Williams.

The character, as we already know, is a young and brilliant inventor, who seeks to leave her mark on the world. She has a unique take on the construction of iron suits, and the series will delve into the dynamics of technology with magic.

In addition to Coogler, Feige invited Anthony Ramos, who will play Parker Robbins, the Hood, to speak with fans in attendance about his character.

“Ironheart” is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2023.

Werewolf in the Night

The first special from Marvel Studios, “Werewolf in the Night” arrives on October 7th on Disney+, and won a trailer during the D23 Expo. The production is directed by Michael Giacchino, who took to the stage alongside Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly to chat with fans and present the trailer above.

