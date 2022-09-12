Allan Turnowski Case: Cell Phone Messages Include Comments on Marielle Franco’s Murder | Fantastic

Ex-secretary’s arrest reveals connection between Rio’s top civil police officers and criminal groups

According to the Public Ministry, Turnowski had a very close relationship with another delegate, Maurício Demétrio, who has been in prison since May 2021, accused of negotiating the payment of bribes to interfere in investigations, in addition to using the police structure to set up false operations..

Who is Allan Turnowski, delegate who held the command of the Civil Police twice

On one of Demétrio’s 12 cell phones, 23,133 text or audio messages show, according to the MP, the connection between the two and the animal game. And in these conversations, the name of former military police officer Ronnie Lessa also appears, who is in prison accused of killing the councilor. Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. In the messages exchanged by the two delegates, Maurício Demétrio wrote:

“Guys, the councilor’s funeral will be in Caju. But the celebration does anyone know where it will be?”

Marielle case: what remains to be answered and what are the next steps of the investigation

The Civil Police investigation identified the perpetrator of the crime, but did not reach a mastermind.

