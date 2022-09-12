Amazfit launches in Brazil the new GTS 4 and GTR 4 watches with Dual GPS, AMOLED screen and more

Amazfit recently launched in the Brazilian market the new smart watches of the GTR and GTS lines, intermediate categories that have good quality products focusing on cost-effectiveness. The new wearables arrive with a sporty look and lots of embedded technology, including Dual GPS and health management functions. The models in question are the Amazfit GTS 4 and Amazfit GTS 4, wearables that are part of the Chinese brand’s Lifestyle portfolio, providing features for monitoring physical activity, supporting up to 150 sports modes and bringing an advanced set of sensors and the new Zepp OS 2.0 interface. .

















The Amazfit GTS 4 comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD screen with support for Always-On Display mode — a function that keeps the screen always on — and over 200 watchfaces that can be applied to customize the wearable’s display. The case is made of metal in the colors Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather and Racetrack Grey. The GTR 4, meanwhile, shares the same AMOLED HD panel as the above version, but comes with a considerably larger 1.75-inch screen with 150 wallpapers. Available in Infinity Black, Cloudy White, Autumn Brown and Pearl Pink.

As the manufacturer points out, both devices feature Dual Band GPS, improving the signal quality to record the route even in remote areas without interference, a feature that is especially useful during walks or runs with visualization of the results through the application for Android and iOS. In parallel with this, Amazfit has also introduced support for automatic recognition of 15 physical exercises allowing devices to identify when movements are initiated. The GTS 4 and GTR 4 can also count sets, reps and rest periods making training more productive.

Other highlights include music storage for independent playback, smartphone player control via Bluetooth and lastly, the brand new BioTracker 4.0 biometric optical sensor.

The Amazfit GTS 4 and GTR 4 hit the market with price from BRL 1,149 can be found in the official Xiaomi store in Brazil. If you are interested, use the buttons below to buy the watches.

