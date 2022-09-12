AMC Schedule Highlights September 12-18 | Z1 Portal



Check it out at 20:35 on the AMCmovie screening “Everyone Knows”. The feature tells the story of Laura (Penelope Cruz – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”) a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her two children to attend her sister’s wedding. However, the trip is disrupted by unexpected events that bring secrets to the surface.

September 13, at 10 pm, on AMC – “After Earth”

The AMC displays “Dirty work”, on the night of the 13th of September. In the plot, a hard landing leaves Kitai (Jaden Smith – “Karate Kid”) and his father Cypher (Will Smith – “A Freak Out”) stranded on Earth, a millennium after events forced humanity to escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a journey to ask for help.

September 14, at 10 pm, on AMC – “The Cheating”

Check it out on the night of the 14th, at 10 pm, “The Trappers”. Anne Hathaway (“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”) and Rebel Wilson (“Bridesmaids”) star as fraudulent women, one low-income and one upper-class, who band together to bring down the men who wronged them.

September 15, at 10 pm, on AMC – “The Mafia Man”

On the 15th, the AMC presents the movie “The Mafia Man”. In the plot, Jackie Cogan (Brad Pitt – “The Man Who Changed the Game”) is a thug hired to restore order after three jesters stole a Mafia-protected card game, causing the local criminal economy to collapse.

September 16, at 6:45 pm, on AMC – “Sou Espião”

On the 16th, laughter is guaranteed with the display of “I am a spy”. In the comedy, a professional boxer must help a US government agent recover a missing spy plane before it falls into the hands of terrorists.

September 17, at 8:25 pm, on AMC – “Beautiful and Persecuted”

O AMC show the comedy “Beautiful and Persecuted”. The film follows a strict, law-abiding police officer as he tries to protect the widow of a drug lord as they flee through Texas, pursued by corrupt cops and murderous gunmen.

September 18, at 7:15 pm, on AMC – “2012

Closing Sunday’s schedule, AMC shows the adventure “2012”. In the film, a frustrated writer struggles to keep his family alive when a series of global catastrophes threatens to wipe out humanity.