Analysis: without reference and with tips on a bad night, Flamengo sees Palmeiras open a great advantage | Flamengo

If in the two previous rounds Flamengo had the opportunity to shorten the distance to Palmeiras, this Sunday, in Goiânia, the team entered the Serrinha Stadium forced to win to maintain at least a seven-point difference. It didn’t, and it increased to nine. The 1-1 draw was largely due to two factors: the difficulty of reaching the bottom line and the lack of a reference in front.

Everton Chives and Marino made a lot of mistakes and couldn’t connect plays with Ayrton Lucas and Matheuzinho. With Mateusão ​​training for just a week as a professional and Gabigol and Pedro suspended, Dorival Júnior opted for Victor Hugo. O Flamengo ran out of a 9 of trade.

The choice is understandable, not least because at base Victor Hugo has already performed several functions in attack. He’s tall, knows how to hit the wall, has a good header and finishes with both feet. But he could not be the offensive reference of a Flamengo that had been counting on Lázaro in the matches of the B team.

Thiago Maia, one of the best on the field, admitted that he lacked a reference planted between the defenders to hold the ball and dialogue with the athletes who explore the side aisles. He cited Pedro as the great name for the role.

– I’m not saying it got in the way (the lack of a reference), but surely Pedro and Gabi help a lot. We usually say that Pedro is our relief. He pressed, we kick forward, and he does the wall, which is what he knows how to do best,” said Maia, the team’s tackle leader, with four, the same number as Matheuzinho.

Dorival, in turn, read that the lack of penetration from the sides prevented Victor Hugo from making more concrete appearances as a centre-forward. And he explained why he didn’t use Mateusão ​​at first.

– What we wanted with Victor was a characteristic he has. He comes out of the mark well, floats very well. And at the same time he is present in the area. As we worked with Mateus (Mateusão) for a very short time, it would be risky to start with him.

As Flamengo barely made it to the bottom line, Victor ended up having a low performance and rarely entered the area. He only received one ball able to score in the first half, but Cebolinha took a long time to decide and gave it to his teammate with a marker already on his tail.

– Victor’s characteristic could have filled in (the absence of a centre-forward) as long as we managed to reach the sides of the field as we always do, with combination plays. Oh yes, Victor would be important, because he has heading, he has definition, he hits very well. It protects, it supports, it holds, it sustains.

– As we didn’t have plays on the flanks of the field, not only with the flanks, but on the flanks, which involves flanks and midfielders, he was left with a restricted role due to the very condition we present.

What worked: Defensive system works great

Well protected by the midfielders, Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas suffered little back. Opponent goal exception – that this analysis considers much more the merit of Pedro Raul, who played the pivot, than a serious mistake by the defense – all had great positioning and breath to stop Goiás’s counterattacks.

David Luiz showed great recovery power and left for the game with quality. In the first half, for example, he gave a beautiful shot to Cebolinha, who, as in most of his actions in the game, made the wrong decision and took a long time to choose between the kick and the pass. He ended up handing it to Victor Hugo, who was marked.

David also maintained his excellent level in the aerial game, an aspect in which Léo Pereira was on the same level. The two won most of the duels on top, in one of them Léo assisted Matheus França.

Léo Pereira also made great anticipations, even helping in the offensive construction. But, as mentioned, Flamengo ran into little inspiration from the men in front.

Steering wheels on the rise, and the basics of a “warrior” almost solves

In addition to fighting well, Flamengo’s midfielders were practically perfect in the most important aspect for the sector: the pass. Together, Thiago Maia, Vidal and Everton Ribeiro missed just seven passes out of 196 attempts – a hit rate of 96%. Maia missed two out of 83, Vidal, one out of 70, and Ribeiro, four out of 46.

Maia tried to speed up the game by bringing the ball from the defense field, while Vidal supplied the men on the side with good inversions. Ribeiro was discreet, but played in the sacrifice. At the Flamengo hotel, before the match, he vomited a few times and felt chills.

Even on a not-so-inspired night, he launched a high-speed counterattack after a steal from Matheuzinho and delivered, with a great pass, to Marinho. Shirt 31, with space, isolated. The basics of the “warrior”, as Dorival defined it, could solve it, but the chance did not materialize.

Called up by Dorival Júnior in the 31st minute of the second half, Matheus França and Mateusão ​​fulfilled their respective roles well. França, in addition to the goal, came out wide open on the left, a role he had not performed since his professionalization. He showed dynamism and always moved towards Tadeu’s goal.

The centre-forward, despite having barely touched the ball, managed to win with his body a dispute in the midfield that almost provided a good attack with Arrascaeta. He also bothered him in the air, and the tendency is that he will gain more minutes with Dorival after Lázaro leaves.

Of the replaced players, Marinho and Everton Ribeiro were the first to be removed, at 18 of the final stage. The first because he did not respond and the other because of indisposition. França and Mateusão ​​replaced Cebolinha and Victor Hugo respectively.

Palmeiras further and classic in the next round

With the tie in Goiânia and the victory of Palmeiras over Juventude the day before, Flamengo saw the opponent’s advantage increase to nine points and even lost the second place to Internacional de Porto Alegre. Next Sunday, it’s a day of classic and direct confrontation. At 4 pm, they face Fluminense at Maracanã.

It is very likely that Flamengo will enter with maximum force against the rival, as they will be 10 days without playing due to Data Fifa.

With reference (s) in the attack and already knowing whether or not it will be in the final of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo will have one more weekend to reject the frustrations of the three consecutive draws in the Brazilian. And more: Palmeiras also plays classic, against Santos, on the same day.

If many dismiss Flamengo as a candidate for the Brazilian championship, Dorival Júnior and the players still believe it, relying on the comebacks of 2009 and 2020. Only the history and inspirations, however, are not enough. You have to win again.

