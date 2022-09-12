Android 13 will have a function that monitors device battery health

Google has released the beta version of Android 13’s first quarterly update, and while it’s focused on improving the stability of the operating system, there are a variety of new features that should come to eligible devices. As discovered by Mishaal Rahman, one of the novelties is the monitor for device battery health. The developer last Thursday published a screenshot of a feature called “Battery Health”, which will display battery health over time. When the component is low capacity, the system will recommend its replacement.

Here’s a first look at the new “Battery Health” settings! pic.twitter.com/3uyyCxMTpR — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

Battery Health will be accessible in the device settings with the upcoming quarterly update of Android 13. A circular indicator will show the battery health and explain the device’s condition clearly. For now, we don’t know if this tool will be limited to Pixel phone users. It is natural for batteries to wear out over time and over their recharge cycles. When the cell phone or tablet starts to show less autonomy than expected or has problems with improper shutdown, it is possible that the component is defective. With this, the item’s health monitor will be essential to discover any problems.

















This is a feature that is already available to iOS users. The competing operating system has an area where you can assess the battery’s maximum capacity compared to when it was new and reiterating that it loses its efficiency as it ages. TudoCelular has listed some tips for you to extend your iPhone’s autonomy.

Android 13 QPR1 should also enable facial recognition on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to notes in its source code. There is also expectation for the launch of “Clear Calling”, a feature that promises to reduce noise in phone calls.

