Apple’s iPhone subscription service could arrive as early as this year

A solution created by Apple can solve the problem of people who cannot afford an iPhone or who do not want to invest R$ 1t0,500 in a mobile device. According to Mark Gurman of Bloombergthe company would be “actively testing” a hardware subscription that would allow its customers to purchase not only iPhones, but other branded items, for a monthly fee.

In his “Power On” newsletter on Sunday (11), the journalist assures that the service is being evaluated and should be launched “at the end of this year or next”. As it would be an entirely new way to “buy” an iPhone, the company may have chosen not to announce it at the event on the 7th.

However, it is quite possible that Apple’s new subscription plan could make its debut at the upcoming iPad and Mac launch event, which may take place in October.

How will Apple’s iPhone subscription service work?

iPhone 14 Pro.Source: Apple

Speculated for several years, the signatures all-in-one are considered a practical solution not only for consumers, but also for sellers, as they would make the celebrated iPhone sales no longer occasional, but constant.

Currently, users who are not ready to shell out the value of an Apple flagship can sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Program loyalty program, which, from US$ 55 (R$ 283) monthly, entitles you to exchange for a Pro model. Max every year. These devices can also be paid in up to 24 installments on Apple Card.

But the advantage of subscription, Gurman points out, is that the hardware can be another Apple One option, the service package that already includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+ and Apple Fitness+. Another option would be to include the subscription package in AppleCare+, the program that extends the warranty of Apple devices to up to three years.