At Cruzeiro, Pezzolano rejects comparison with works by Dorival, Felipão and Abel Ferreira | cruise

Cruzeiro is one of the most talked about clubs in Brazil this season, due to the surge in the leadership of Série B do Brasileiro. With that, Paulo Pezzolano stands out and is placed by many among the country’s great coaches this season. The Uruguayan still doesn’t see himself close to other professionals with great work in 2022.

The coach was asked if he considers that what he has done at Cruzeiro can be compared to the work carried out, for example, by Felipão and Dorival Junior, who took over Athletico-PR and Flamengo and took the teams to the Libertadores final, and by Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras highlight since 2020.

– I know that my coaching career hasn’t started yet. Honestly, I haven’t started yet. They start at 43, 45 years old. I keep getting experience, day by day, with the players. God willing, someday I’ll rise to their level. To reach their height, I have to work hard. Let’s go down a good path, keep working.

1 of 3 At Cruzeiro, Pezzolano rejects comparison with works by Dorival, Felipão and Abel Ferreira — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF At Cruzeiro, Pezzolano rejects comparison with works by Dorival, Felipão and Abel Ferreira — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Pezzolano is 39 years old and started his career five years ago. In a survey of ge, this year, named Felipão among the three greatest Brazilian coaches in history. In an interview with Esporte Espetacular last month, he praised Palmeiras and said that Flamengo has everything to win titles this season.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

About his trajectory in Brazil, which started in January, Pezzolano says he only thinks about evolving in the country, still thinking about the rest of the Serie B games, where he can be champion, and also following the work in 2023.

– I am a coach who is in his first year in Brazil and I am always thinking about improving. You’ve named amazing coaches there, who’ve won everything. Each one you named won almost all of it. It’s an honor for you to nominate me with them, but I still have a lot to show for it. I keep preparing a lot, demonstrating a lot. There are still nine games left, then next year.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv