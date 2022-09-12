Atlético-MG: committee signals unification of titles, but confederations ask for more time to approve | athletic-mg

It was not yet this Monday that the decision was made on the recognition of the Conmebol Cup as an edition of the Sudamericana. At the virtual club committee meeting, members signaled for approval, by majority vote. However, the national confederations that make up South American football’s highest body asked for more time to evaluate the request, which has Atlético-MG as the leader.

Remember the title of Atlético-MG in CONMEBOL in 1992

The club committee is made up of the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16 of Libertadores 2022. Of these, 10 voted for the unification of CONMEBOL with the Sudamericana: Atlético-MGVélez Sarsfield, River Plate, Talleres, Colón, Boca Juniors, Athletico-PR, Libertad, Fortaleza and Estudiantes.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG players with the 1992 Conmebol Cup — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Minas Atlético-MG players with the 1992 Conmebol Cup — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Minas

Three (Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras) were against it. And three others (Emelec, Cerro Porteño and Tolima) abstained.

The representatives of the 10 confederations that make up the Conmebol entity asked for more time to evaluate the request, and also did not cast “yes” or “no” votes. One confederation voted in favor, and another, negative, but nothing formal. With that, the decision on the bid for Atlético and six other champion clubs in the Copa Conmebol tournament should be known at the executive board meeting, possibly in October, but no date has yet been set.

In addition to Atlético, which was the greatest champion of the extinct Conmebol Cup (1992 and 1997), the other Brazilians who are in the process of unification are São Paulo, Botafogo and Santos, and the trio is not part of the committee, unlike the Argentine Talleres, which was the winner of the 1999 edition.

The main reflection in the case of the recognition of the Conmebol Cup as South American is in the ranking of the South American football entity. Galo will be the most favored, as they won the Conmebol Cup twice. It would have the potential to earn up to 300 points.

Before this Monday’s meeting, Atlético made contact with Palmeiras and Corinthians, to know the intention of votes. Galo went to the meeting with the information that rivals from São Paulo would vote yes (and he already knew about the non-approval by Flamengo). However, Verdão and Timão voted against, to the surprise of the Minas Gerais club – represented by president Sérgio Coelho, vice president José Murilo Procópio, and by the collegiate body Ricardo Guimarães.

