Avaí only draws, reaches the 9th game without winning and hears boos in Ressacada

Avaí even tried, but it didn’t go beyond a draw with Athletico-PR, on the morning of this Sunday (11), in Florianópolis (SC). Leão da Ilha took the lead but, as usual, took the tie and didn’t have the strength to react.

Leão da Ilha reached its 9th game without winning, goes to another round in Z4 and coach Eduardo Barroca swings in charge.

With the result, Avaí reached 25 points, parked in 18th place and could see the competitors open the gap.

Athletico, Libertadores finalist, celebrated the point won, away from home, with one less during the second half. Scolari’s team is in 6th place with 43 points.

Avaí and Athletico dueled this Sunday morning (11), in Florianópolis – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND Galdezani, from Avaí, in another game of Serie A 2022 – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND

game history

Avaí and Athletico-PR, although separated by a little more than 300 km geographically, live infinitely opposite moments.

While the home team carries a weight of eight games since its last victory, presence in the relegation zone, the visitors arrive with the credential of finalists of the Copa Libertadores.

The leaderboard also makes mention of the timing of opposition between teams. Hurricane Paraná adds up to almost 20 points more than Avaí, with its 24 recorded so far.

The game

With the ball rolling, Eduardo Barroca, motivated by an alleged ultimatum meeting held at the Ressacada stadium, adopted a more conservative lineup.

The beginning of the game, also due to the circumstances, gave Avaí the main chances. It was with just one, however, that the team of experienced Luiz Felipe Scolari scared 90% of those present in Ressacada in an incredible bid wasted by striker Pablo.

the goal

Avaí reached their goal with the best player of the first stage: Willian Pottker took advantage of a cross kick from Natanael, another pleasant surprise, and put his head on the ball in a little fish pisto with blocking. It was 21′ played when the stadium exploded with Pottker’s goal.

Willian Pottker, best of Avaí against Athletico-PR – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND Avaí celebrates Willian Pottker’s goal against Athletico-PR – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND Avai and Athletico-PR, in Florianópolis – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND Avai in Serie A 2022 – Frederico Tadeu/Avaí FC/Disclosure/ND

frantic second half

The clock had not run the first lap of the second half when a foul was called for Avaí. The next minute, with the ball stolen by the people of Paraná, a beautiful goal.

Terans, in his first touch on the ball, carried it and, with two touches, hit a “pigeon without a wing” without the slightest chance for goalkeeper Glédson, the chosen one of the sunny morning of football in the south of the island.

At 5′, another unexpected ingredient in the match. Vitinho was fouled hard and, when he got the second yellow card, he was expelled.

The fact of playing with one more, however, did not have a practical effect on Avaí’s football. Proof of this is that the Barroca team, with 30′ rounds, did not count one more submission.

Next stop

The 27th round of Serie A will have Avaí, in the opening of it, in a game against Atlético-MG, at 16:30, on Saturday (17).

Athletico-PR plays on Sunday, at 7pm, in Curitiba (PR), against Cuiabá, at Arena da Baixada.

DATASHEET

Hawaii: Gledson; Renato (Thales), Raniele, Vaz (Muriqui) and Cortez; Sarará (Jean Pyerre), Bruno Silva (Eduardo) and Galdezani (Nathan); Pottker, Guerrero and Nathanael. Technician: Eduardo Baroque.

Atletico-PR: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner Vinícius (Pedrinho); Hugo Moura (Erick), Fernandinho (Terans) and Alex Santana; Vitinho, Canobbio (Romulo) and Pablo (Cuello). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Goal: Pottker (21/1T); Terans (2/2T)

Yellow cards: Rafael Vaz, Galdezani, Jean Pyerre (AVA); Fernandinho (2x), Vitinho (CAP).

Red card: Vitinho (CAP)

Arbitration: Paulo Cezar Zanovelli da Silva (MG); assisted by Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Fernanda Gomes Antunes (FIFA/MG). O VAR will be operated by Igor Julio Benevenuto de Oliveira (FIFA/VAR/MG).

Place: Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis (SC). Date: 09/11/2022.

Public: 9,397 people for a income: BRL 275,890.00

