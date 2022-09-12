Awarded at the Toronto Film Festival, Brendan Fraser jokes that his last award was received in the 4th grade

‘The whale‘ is the next film from the acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky (‘Mother!’), and brings none other than Brendan Fraser (‘The Mummy’) in the lead role.

Adapted from a piece of Samuel D. Hunter, the film focuses on the life of a 270-pound man named Charlie, who tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter after leaving her for a lover. After his partner’s death, Charlie indulges in a compulsive eating disorder in response to grief, which ends up turning him into morbidly obese.

The film marks the return of Fraser to the spotlight after more than a decade, and after being cheered for six minutes at the Venice Festivalthe star received the Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festivalone of the thermometers for the Oscar.

And in his speech, Fraser drew laughter from the audience by saying that the last award he had received was when he was in 4th grade, about 43 years ago.

“This is new to me. Normally, I’m the guy who hands out the awards, and I’ve become really good at it: with my left hand I hold the trophy, and with my right hand I shake the winner’s hand. Aside from the impressive rosters I’ve been a part of, the last time I waited to hear my name out loud to receive an award was during fourth grade in bowling league. My mother said it was an important award. But on the sign it says ‘Brian Fusher’… So if Brian is here today, he can pick up his trophy after the show. This one is mine.”

Remembering that ‘The whale‘ debuted with 85% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes, based on 27 reviews until the moment. The main praise went to Aronofsky’s direction and the performance from Fraser.

“Fraser demonstrates courage and total commitment in his first leading role in a film in nearly a decade” – Screen International.

“A poignant and empathetic parable of grace and reconciliation, told with biblical force” – Daily Telegraph (UK).

“This is a transcendent, triumphant film” – South China Morning Post.

“It’s inorganic, emulatory, manipulative, and its lessons are simplistic” – Collider.

“The fact that Fraser is so good in the role and that Aronofsky is so skilled at modeling performance combine to make ‘The whale’ a powerful and unique cinematic experience” – Next Best Picture.

Recently, Fraser talked about his transformation to star in the feature film: after all, he gained weight and used prosthetics to play a character weighing 270 kilos.

Away from the big Hollywood productions, he revealed that he wanted to “disappear” to bring the character to life.

“If there is no risk, then why bother? I want to learn from the people I’m working with at this point in my career. I’ve had so much variety, so many ups and downs, so what I want, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and I’m learning from it. This is an excellent opportunity. I wanted to disappear from the screen. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

The film hits the international circuit in december 09. In Brazil, no date has been confirmed.

Aronofsky is known for his dense and critical films that are usually the subject of several controversies. His most recognized works are ‘Requiem for a Dream’which brought Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto and Ellen Burstyn in a plot about drug addiction; ‘black swan‘, starring Natalie Portman and which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director; and ‘mother!’psychological thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem.

