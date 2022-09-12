Baron Zemo may have been confirmed in the film

Thanks to Marvel’s official website URL, it may have been confirmed that Daniel Brühl will return as Baron Zemo in Thunderbolts.

The villain’s absence from the team’s cinematic lineup was surprising, as he is almost always shown as a leader in the comics.

“I don’t want to start a crazy theory, but… on the official Marvel page where they talk about D23’s Thunderbolts roster announcements, the pre-made URL for the story literally has ZEMO. The URL says: articles/movies/d23-2022-thunderbolts-zemo-yelena. Is Zemo coming?”

declared the journalist John Campea.

The last time we saw Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he was being taken by Dora Milaje to Wakanda. The villain caused the death of King T’Chaka.

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.