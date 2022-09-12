BB launches loan for the purchase of cell phones and electronics in up to 60x

Banco do Brasil SA announced the launch of a new line of credit aimed at financing technology items and gamer products. O BB Credit Technologies offers a loan for up to 100% of the value (with a limit of R$ 20 thousand), financing in up to 60 months (5 years) and payment of the first installment within 59 days.

To make the loan or simulate the financing, simply access the Banco do Brasil application, tap on the Menu tab > Loans > Contract financing > BB Crédito Tecnologias.

Although the seller’s CNPJ is required, it is possible to simulate the loan without informing the company. However, until now, Banco do Brasil has not revealed which companies have an agreement.

It is possible to simulate financing without informing the CNPJ of the company with BB agreement (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

“The creation of the solution was developed to expand business and strengthen alignment with the goods and services market and digital transformation”, says Ricardo Sehn, executive in the area of ​​loans and financing at Banco do Brasil. For him, “the expectation is that the disbursement in the line reaches R$ 60 million still this year”.

Renato Naegele, vice president of Agribusiness, Loans and Financing at Banco do Brasil, emphasizes that “by the end of the year we will serve new segments” including tourism, seeking to “strengthen local and regional commerce through the accreditation of new partners” .

BB Crédito Tecnologias encompasses the “acquisition of smartphones, notebooks, gamers, electronics and electronics” according to the bank itself. Payment can be made in up to 5 years (60 months) with interest starting at 1.83%.

Source: Bank of Brazil