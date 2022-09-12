Beauty and the Beast spin-off star says series is on pause

The series derived from the classic Beauty and the Beast had the project stalled and even rumors of a cancellation. The actor Luke Evanswho makes up the cast, denied the information and said that the production is paused.

Evans, who also starred with the character Gaston in the live-action, talked about it during an interview with Entertainment Weekky. According to him, the team wants the production to be its best version and that’s why this interruption was necessary.

“The development of the series is on hold. We want the project to be the best version of it, and that means having to wait a little longer to get things right. That’s what we’re going to do, because that’s a very important legacy. We want to honor these characters with the best story possible. So the project is paused. It will still happen. We are very excited about it. In the near future, it will happen.”

“The story will delve into Gaston and LeFou’s step, showing how they met and how they became the people we know in the film. Telling the story of these two characters and introducing new ones in that same universe is a very interesting opportunity. There are many directions we can go.”

Josh Gad, from the cast of Beauty and the Beast, had also spoken about the pause in production

The actor Josh Gad, that plays the role of LeFou, had also previously spoken about the show’s stoppage and said that things are being adjusted to resume production:

Unfortunately, this is true. We tried to make it work, but under a lot of pressure it wasn’t meant to be…for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions and reality collide and there is nothing that can be done.”

In addition to Luke and Josh, the directing team also includes Alan Menken, Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, among others. The international press had published that the reason for the series to have taken a break would be due to script problems and delays in the original score.

The first remake of the classic was a musical, released in 2017, and was a worldwide box office success. The plot revolved around the original story showing a resident of a small French village, Belle, who was played by Emma Watson, who had her father captured by the Beast (Dan Stevens) and decides to give her life to the strange being in exchange for his freedom. .

