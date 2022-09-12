Before her death, Queen Elizabeth II left a secret letter to be opened with a date set

The death of Queen Elizabeth IIat 96 years of age, in the last week, did not put an end to the 70 years of the monarch’s legacy, full of mysteries and curiosities. All this because Elizabeth II wrote, in 1986, a letter addressed to the citizens of Sydney, Australia.

Framed and protected by a glass case, the letter is displayed in the historic Queen Victoria building and has a strong security scheme to fulfill a wish of the queen: that the message will be opened by the future mayor of Australia only in 2085!

On the outside of the envelope it is possible to read: “On a suitable day to be chosen by you [futuro prefeito] in the year 2085, I ask you to open this envelope and convey my message to the citizens of Sydney for them.” Now, with the monarch’s death, curiosity about the contents of this letter increases even more, doesn’t it?

Coffin with body of Elizabeth II has unexpected curiosity

Three days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coffin with the monarch’s body left Balmoral Castle, Scotland, towards Edinburgh, the capital of that country. While she is not buried, in a ceremony scheduled to take place only on the 19th of this month, after a wake that should last about 4 days, the Queen takes with her some curiosities.

Surrounded by a royal banner, the coffin also received bouquets of sweet peas as decoration and a marmalade sandwich, one of the favorite treats of Prince Harry’s grandmother, who, in mourning the monarch’s death, said that “Windsor Castle is a place lonely without her now”.

Kate Middleton’s youngest son’s reaction to his great-grandmother’s death

Upon being told by the family about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her great-grandmother, Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will inherit a title that belonged to Princess Diana, had a surprising reaction.

“Louis said ‘at least grandma is with her great-grandfather now’,” the now-Princess of Wales said in conversation with admirers of the Royal Family. Describing the reaction of the 4-year-old boy, Kate, who is also the mother of George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, would have been emotional.