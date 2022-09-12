Behind the scenes of the Sunset Stage is the place where everyone wants to be at Rock in Rio

You backstage at Sunset Stage. That’s the place where everybody wanted to be at Rock in Rio. In an area with sofas and beer hall, which shared space with trailers that serve as a dressing room for the artists who performed on that stage during the seven two festivals, the attractions themselves circulated, in addition to many guests. The production also set up a reserved area in the gargle of the shows, where the group would gather at each performance.





Over there, personalities such as the actors Jessica Ellen, Claudia Abreu, Taís Araújo, Lázaro Ramos, Regina Casé, Mariana Ximenes, Alice Wegmann, Bruna Marquezine, Valentina Bandeira, Alice Braga, Bruno Gagliasso, Maisa Silva; surfer Pedro Scooby; model Cíntia Dicker; stylist Isabela Capeto, presenter Sabrina Sato; and sociologist Janjacompanion of Squid, former president and PT candidate for the presidency of the Republic. That’s just to name a few.





The presentation that most took people to the Sunset reserved area was, without a doubt, that of ludmilla. Not a single pin passed through the audience. O Gilberto Gil concert, with the right to an almost complete family in the audience, and that of Maria Ritawhich made the crowd fall into the samba in full rock festivalwere also contested.









The large number of names from the artistic world that circulated there is a reflection of the personality of the director of the Sunset Stage, producer and musician Zé Ricardo. Full of friends, he always makes a point of inviting a lot of people to watch the shows. These are days and nights that he thought about in detail and with great affection for two years. Nothing fairer than sharing this moment with dear people.





It’s the most important job of my life. Because it’s much more than music. We see how people are open to diversity and everything we are discussing here. Because they are not just free shows, but narratives that we are proposing to transform and make people think.





Says Zé, who invited only black women (Liniker, Luedji Luna, Macy Gray and Ludmilla among them) to close the last day of Rock in Rio at Sunset.





The backstage of Sunset has been one of the most popular places in Rock in Rio for years, but the current edition of the festival has further consolidated the success of this space. So much so that the festival’s executive vice president Roberta Medina announced that it will be expanded in the next RIR.

