Bolsonaro deputy says he was attacked by PT supporters in Paraná

Filipe Barros (photo) federal deputy for the state of Paraná (photo: Paulo Srgio/Chamber of Deputies)

Federal deputy Filipe Barros (PL-PR) said he was attacked by fans of Londrina Esporte Clube this Saturday (10/9), while campaigning for re-election in the city of the same name, in the interior of Paraná. On social media, he claimed to have received a kick in the back and also reported a punch thrown by one of the accused on his nephew, who helped with the leafleting. (SC) by 2 to 1, in a game valid for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Barros named members of Torcida Falange Azul as responsible for the attack and called them PT. Representatives of the organization, however, deny it.

“My 18-year-old nephew Victor was punched in the mouth. They are cowards. They kicked me in the back, kicked other people on my team. I fell to the ground, I managed to escape in time. punched him in the mouth and he also fell,” said the deputy on social media.

According to Barros, the uncle and nephew needed to be taken to hospitals to treat their injuries. In the video posted by him, it is possible to see a man in a blue shirt, characteristic color of Londrina, punching another boy in the face.

“They arrived as a horde, there were more than 10. They just started screaming that they didn’t like Bolsonaro, that they didn’t like Filipe, that we were sexist and we beat up women,” Barros said.

The congressman said he went to the Federal Police to file a complaint. The report tries to contact the corporation to find out if the case has been registered.

Fans say deputy aides assaulted woman

According to Barros, people who were in a car refused to receive the pamphlets of his campaign. Then, according to him, there were the attacks. The board of Falange Azul, however, refuted the version. According to the organizers, a member of Barros’ team would have attacked a fan who refused one of the “santinhos” distributed.

“After the attack, the supporter was still cursed by the advisors and electoral cables and by the candidate himself. Many fans, including several people who are not even members of the fans, but who were around, were revolted by the attitude and went to take satisfaction. confused, an electoral corporal of the deputy drew a gun and pepper spray against the fans”, published the entity, on Instagram.

After the statement, the deputy returned to social networks to address the issue. “Cowards, liars. All have been identified and will be held accountable,” he assured.

“We cannot continue to admit that these criminals hide behind the glorious shirt of Londrina Esporte Clube, that they spoil the spectacle of London families, who were enjoying themselves in the stadium following the Tubaro game”, he pointed out.

On the other hand, Falange Azul assured that it will file a legal representation against the deputy for slanderous accusation.

Ciro and Boulos accuse bolsonaristas of threats

Yesterday, the presidential team of Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that he was attacked by a Bolsonaro supporter in Porto Alegre (RS). Federal police officers responsible for escorting the pedestrian removed the man from the scene.

In So Paulo, homeless leader Guilherme Boulos, candidate for federal deputy for PSOL, said he was threatened with a firearm by another Bolsonarista while he was leafleting in the city of So Bernardo do Campo.