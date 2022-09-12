Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and more stamped “Babylon” posters

On Monday afternoon, Paramount Pictures released a series of six individual “Babylon” posters. The new promotional images show Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li, as well as announcing the release of the film’s trailer for tomorrow (13).

Check out:

In addition to the sextet, names like PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde are part of the cast.

All of them act under the direction and script of Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner for “La La Land: Singing Seasons” (2016). The movie takes place in the 1920s, when there was a transition from silent to talkies in Hollywood.

It is worth noting that “Babylon” has already been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, but it starts to hit theaters only on December 25 this year.

