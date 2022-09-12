Brazil has the most expensive AirPods Pro and Apple Watches in the world

The Brazilian public is certainly used to the news that our country always has the most expensive electronics in the world, which includes apple. Although Turkey has taken the place of the country with the most expensive iPhone in the world, we still reign unshaken when it comes to AirPods Pro and Apple Watch.

According to a survey by Nukeni, whoever has the courage (and money) to buy the second generation AirPods Pro here will have to pay around US$504.88 — twice as much as a US citizen ($249, without local taxes). This comparison gets even more bizarre when we consider Hong Kong, which has the most affordable headphones (US$235.57).

Here are some of the worst countries to buy the new AirPods Pro from (from cheapest to most expensive):

Norway: US$303.99

Poland: US$311.84

Sweden: US$312.39

Denmark: $312.89

Hungary: US$317.97

India: US$337.70

Brazil: US$504.88

Portugal, in turn, appears tied with Germany, Belgium, Holland, Finland, Italy, France, Spain and Austria. In these countries, wireless headphones come out for approx. US$302.63.

This whole situation is repeated when we move on to the new Apple Watches, which includes all three models launched at last week’s event.

Check out the comparisons for each of them:

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation, GPS) 40mm

Norway: US$324.32

Mexico: US$326.30

Denmark: US$326.50

Turkey: US$329.56

Hungary: US$330.69

India: US$375.36

Brazil: US$660.28

Portugal appears further behind, tied with Italy and Finland, with a value of approximately US$312.75.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm

Portugal: US$515.18

Poland: US$516.29

Sweden: US$520.96

Denmark: US$530.64

Hungary: US$534.21

India: US$576.23

Brazil: US$1,049.37

Apple Watch Ultra

Poland: US$1,032.79

Sweden: US$1,042.39

Denmark: US$1,061.42

Hungary: US$1,068.45

India: US$1,128.60

Turkey: US$1,538.15

Brazil: US$2,000.66

In this case, Portugal is again tied with Italy and Finland, with a value of US$1,021.26.

All these analyzes, it is worth noting, already include local taxes in the price calculation (with the exception of the United States and Canada, which have different taxes depending on the region). In addition, the prices displayed on the site are updated periodically and may be different if you are reading this article some time after its publication.

To access the full price list for the second generation AirPods Pro, simply go to this page. If your interest is the new Apple Watches, just click/tap this link.

For now, all we can do is hope that we are in a more favorable position on these lists in the not-too-distant future…