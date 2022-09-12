Brazilian wrestler Renzo Gracie is attacked on the New York subway for speaking Portuguese; watch video

A case of prejudice was recorded on the New York subway last week. Renzo GracieBrazilian wrestler Jiu Jitsu and one of the references of the sport in Brazil, suffered prejudice and was attacked by an unknown man in the United States. according to the page Choke Lab on Instagram, the reason for aggression would have been for the athlete have spoken Portuguese out loud.

Gracie was returning from the gym with a jiu-jitsu partner when he was approached by the stranger on the subway. “Speak English here”, shouted the man, who accused the fighter of speaking ill of him in Portuguese, a language he does not understand.

In a video posted on social media, it is possible to observe that Gracie fights with the aggressor. According to “Choke Lab”, the Brazilian managed to ‘strangle’ and immobilize the man. Furthermore, it made him apologize for the verbal attacks.

Renzo Gracie is the target of xenophobia on the New York subway. Photograph: reproduction

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” shouted the attacker. After hearing the apology, Renzo Gracie would have appeased the situation, speaking calmly with the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt. “You see, he’s a nice guy. Why are you doing this (being prejudiced)? Why are you so impolite?”, said the Brazilian fighter after hearing the apology.

On her social networks, Gracie commented on the fact in a video published by the page. “There was no fight, just an educational moment,” she said. Despite not talking about the episode on his profile, the Brazilian shared a video of Rener Gracie, a family fighter. “If anyone has contact with the aggressor, let them know that we are not looking for him, as Renzo has already taught him the most important lesson he will ever receive in life,” the post read.

Renzo Gracie is a member of the most traditional Brazilian jiu jitsu family, being the grandnephew of Hélio Gracie, patriarch of the clan. The 55-year-old from Rio de Janeiro has 11 brothers, including five-time jiu jitsu world champion Kyra Gracie, as well as fellow fighters Flavia, Ralph, Ryan and Rayron.

Owner of jiu jitsu academies in the United States, Renzo was marked by controversy recently, after retiring from the ring. In 2014, he was arrested in New York after being charged with assaulting a nightclub bouncer, who had to be taken to hospital after the assault.

Renzo Gracie is a member of one of the most traditional jiu-jitsu families. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

In 2019, less than a month after becoming Embratur’s ambassador for Brazilian tourism, the fighter called Emmanuel Macron, President of France, a “clown” and the first lady, Brigitte, a “dragon”. The offenses took place at the same time that the French head of state fell out with Bolsonaro, of whom Renzo is a supporter, over issues related to the Amazon.