Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, counters troll hatred in a genius way

It’s been eight years since Brie Larson was announced in the role of Captain Marvel, a revelation that took place at a Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016.

But despite being so long ago, it is even surprising that so far the actress has only played the superheroine twice, first in captain marvelhis solo film, and later in Avengers: Endgame.

But next year things change, as the actress returns to star captain marvel 2which will premiere in July 2023. Last Saturday, Brie and actresses Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, who are also in the cast, went to D23 to start promoting the film.

On departure, interview by Variety, she was asked how long she will continue to play the superheroine. Brie Larson replied: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do this again?“. The answer can be read as ironic as the fact that it has an audience that hates the actress and even carried out a boycott involving the first Captain Marvel film.

How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel? “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?” https://t.co/lyxUEr5y6V pic.twitter.com/sz78oVWKBD — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2022

And this same audience that hates Brie ended up attacking the actress again after her response in an interview, which on her Twitter responded with the release of two photos accompanied by the caption: “Trolls combust“. Check out:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!