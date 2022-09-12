Byron Castillo case: newspaper reveals alleged confession by Ecuador side | international football

the english newspaper daily mail published an audio (listen below) in which right-back Byron Castillo makes an alleged confession regarding his nationality and date of birth. In it, the player admits that he was born in Temuco, Colombia, in 1995, not in 1998 and in General Villamil, Ecuador, as stated in his passport.

Publication may influence the FIFA investigation of the case. Chile denounced the irregular lineup of the player by the Ecuador national team in eight games in the qualifiers. The entity closed the processbut the Chileans appealed. Fifa’s appeals committee judges the appeal on the 15th and summoned Byron Castillo to the hearing..

according to daily mail, the audio is from an interview conducted in an investigation by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in 2018. The newspaper also shows a document with the result of that process, which attested to Castillo’s Colombian nationality. Even so, the FEF would have covered up the illegal nature of the Ecuadorian side’s registrations.

Check out the transcript of the audio excerpt:

Investigator: You, exactly, when were you born?

Byron Castillo: In 1995.

Investigator: And in the ID, what year is it?

Castle: 1998

Investigator: Your real names, what are they?

Castle: Byron Javier.

Investigator: Byron Javier?

Castle: Castillo Segura.

Investigator: Castillo Segura. OK. How many brothers are there?

Castle: Two.

Investigator: You’re?

Castle: A sister.

Investigator: Nobody else?

Castle: Nobody.

To geBrazilian lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, who represents the Chilean Federation in the case, said he will add the material to his argument.

– We knew that this audio existed, because it was clearly mentioned in official documents in Ecuador, but we were unaware of its content.

“The recording validates everything we have said since the beginning of this case. Clearly, this now needs to be presented as evidence to the FIFA Appeals Committee ahead of Thursday’s hearing,” said the lawyer.

One of the justifications presented in Ecuador was that the documents attesting to Castillo’s Colombian nationality would be from a brother of the player. However, in the audio, Byron states that he only has one sister, Maria Eugenia.

Castillo’s nationality has been a topic in Ecuador since the winger was called up to the youth teams. He did not play the 2017 U-20 South American Championship due to inconsistency in the documents. His first call-up in the main team was only in August of last year, after the guarantee of a local judge.

The Ecuadorian Federation and FIFA declined to comment on the content of the audio in a consultation made by the daily mail. Since the beginning of the investigation, the Ecuadorian Federation has said that it remains calm and that it will contribute to the case. entity lawyer, José Massú declared that there was no chance of punishing Byron Castillo’s team for any irregularity linked to the side.

If there is an unfavorable decision to Chile, it is still possible to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which would extend the case until close to the World Cup, in November.

Ecuador was fourth in the qualifiers, with 26 points. Chile was only seventh, with 19. However, Castillo was selected in both games against Roja, who drew one and lost the other.

With five more points, the Chileans would go to 24 and would have a greater balance than the Peruvians and, thus, would take the fourth place. Peru and Colombia would not benefit from a possible punishment for Ecuadorians.