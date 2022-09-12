Campeo: The most expensive model of AirPods Pro 2 in the world is Brazil

The new AirPods Pro 2 were launched last week with the promise of greater autonomy and improvements in noise cancellation. However, for Brazilian users, one of the highlights that stands out most in relation to Apple’s new headphones is the price: R$ 2,599. This means that, once again, apple products are the champions in terms of high prices in the country. Previously, the AirPods 3 released in October 2021 also received this title. In the same way, Brazil also had the Macbook Air and Pro with M2 processors with the highest value in the world.

















accessories

04 Sep

















security

19 May



The other countries that make up the list of the most expensive are: India (R$1,728 in direct conversion), Hungary (R$1,619), Denmark (R$1,589) and Poland (R$1,587). Therefore, you can see that there is a big difference between the prices seen in Brazilian territory compared to other nations. If you want to know about the five cheapest, they are: In this case, as you can see, the difference is even greater if you compare the values ​​practiced with those of these places. Thus, it is not strange that Brazilians choose to import to obtain Apple products or rely on acquaintances who are outside the country to buy them in the regions.



