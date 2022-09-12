Captain America 4 | Director addresses introduction of the new Falcon

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Julius Onah commented on Danny Ramirez’s role as Joaquin Torres in Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4).

The character has already appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but will now return with greater prominence, becoming the new Falcon.

“The relationship between Sam and Joaquin is one of my favorites in this movie. It really helps form the core that Sam needs to cement himself as Captain America.”

“Because Sam is now this guy. Both are soldiers, they are like brothers. I think their journey will really resonate with the audience.”

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.