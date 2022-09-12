Carol Ribeiro celebrates seventh year ahead of the Emmy: “nervousness and butterflies in the belly never go away” | Fashion

Is today! The Emmy Awards 2022 takes place this Monday, 12, and promises to award the main names of comedy, drama, TV movies and miniseries productions in 2022. Without in-person celebrations for two years, due to the pandemic, the ceremony returns to the classic red carpet tonight. Ahead of the official broadcast of the event, which brings together the best of TV and streaming, is the model and presenter Carol Ribeiro , which has covered the award for seven years. “It’s my first in-person post-pandemic Emmy, so everything ends up being new,” she comments.

We spoke with the artist about expectations for the event, award looks and favorite nominees. Check out the exclusive interview!

Glamour: It’s already your seventh year ahead of the Emmy Awards on TNT. What is the balance of experience in recent years?

Carol: That it is a privilege to cover the biggest awards, and that the nervousness and butterflies in the stomach never go away.

And for this one, what are the expectations?

It’s my first in-person post-pandemic Emmy, so it’s all news. And I also hope to talk to many of the artists, since at the Emmy they seem to me to be in a good mood, as it is an event that is kind of “cool” from the others, so they are still very excited, apart from the dimension that the streaming reached.

2 of 2 Carol Ribeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Carol Ribeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

What do you think is the most amazing part of actively participating in the Emmys?

Having the opportunity to be with the artists who bring to life the characters we love so much, who make us reflect and travel in the stories we are told.

What’s behind the look chosen for this year? How was the production?

I always partner with brands, preferably Brazilian ones. I’m looking for a look that is in the dimension of the rug, modern, classic, but comfortable. For the Emmy, as for the Oscar, the look is Carmen Steffens. It’s all always thought together, with stylists Juliano and Zuel, who have been with me on all the red carpets since the beginning, within what I feel good about. Remembering that I love classics, chic and cool, but always comfortable. This year the choice was a black jumpsuit (my favorite color, there’s no mistake), with classic details that make all the difference.

As for red carpet trends, which ones should come out strong?

Today I don’t see a specific trend, I see that artists are daring and allowing themselves to play more, to deconstruct themselves. But the glamor will always be there.

You wait for a celebrity look, is there someone you really want to know what they’re going to wear? Because?

Zendaya! She is always flawless and super cool. An apparition.