Cartola 2022: Cano scores high again, and Betfair Selection #26 has representatives from 9 teams | round selection

After four rounds of Cartola 2022 without scoring, pipe from Fluminense, became disenchanted again and scored twice in a 2-1 win over Fortaleza. He was the top scorer of round #26 with 16.10 points .

Betfair selection of round #26

In addition to Cano, Flu also has Andrew in the ideal team of the day, with 10.10. Palmeiras is another team to have two players among its representatives: Ze Rafael (15.30) and Ron (12.00).

The other members of the ideal team for this journey, which stayed in 4-3-3 and did 132.34 pointsare:

Matheus Cavichioli (América-MG goalkeeper): 10.50 points

(América-MG goalkeeper): Juninho Capixaba (Fortress side): 9.60 points

(Fortress side): Saravia (Botafogo side): 9.00 points

(Botafogo side): Luciano Castan (Coritiba defender): 9.50 points

(Coritiba defender): vitão (International defender): 8.20 points

(International defender): Guilherme Castilho (Ceará midfielder): 12.20 points

Yuri Alberto (Corinthians forward): 12.80 points

Guto Ferreira (Coritiba coach): 7.04 points

With two goals, Cano is Saturday’s top scorer at Cartola.

pipe came from six fantasy games without scoring more than 10 points. The two goals against Fortaleza, however, allowed him to reach the mark of 16.10the fourth largest of the Argentine in this edition of the game.

Cano (Fluminense) in round #26 scouts Spots 2 goals 16.00 1 foul suffered 0.50 1 incomplete pass -0.10 1 foul committed -0.30 TOTAL 16.10

Fabrício Daniel celebrates a goal against Atlético-GO

The best team of the round was coritibawho has 84.44 points in the 2-0 victory over Coritiba. The highlights of Coxa were:

[ATA] Alef Manga: 9.50 points

[ZAG] Luciano Castan: 9.50 points

[LAT] Nathanael: 8.80 points

[ATA] Fabricio: 8.30 points

[GOL] Gabriel: 8.00 points

[TEC] Guto Ferreira: 7.04 points

Cano and André celebrate a goal in Fluminense vs Fortaleza

The comeback – After losing the lead in the ranking of goals to Pedro Raul, who has 14, Cano scored two against Fortaleza and regained the top, now with 15;

No way – Rony went offside twice against Juventude and is the new leader of this scout, with 20 in total. Calleri comes in second with 18.

Jorginho, from Atlético-GO

the sock jorginho, from Atlético-GO, is going through a bad phase at Cartola 2022. The average considering its four games prior to this round is -0.27. the brand of -2.50 hit against Coritiba was his worst in this year’s edition of the game.