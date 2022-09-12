Charles III: Antigua and Barbuda Plans Referendum on Keeping King as Head of State | World

Antigua and Barbuda is due to hold a referendum on becoming a republic after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s prime minister said on Sunday (11/09).

Antigua and Barbuda is one of 14 countries, in addition to the United Kingdomwhich has the British monarch, now Charles III, as head of state.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said a referendum could take place within the next three years, but said that “not an act of hostility”.

He made the announcement after Charles III’s confirmation ceremony as the Caribbean nation’s head of state.

Browne said he would promote the referendum if he is re-elected next year, which is expected given that his party currently commands 15 of the 17 seats in Parliament.

Despite the promise, he admitted that there is not much public outcry for the vote to take place.

“I think most people didn’t even think about it,” he told ITV News.

Also on Sunday, Australia, another of the countries that have the British monarch as head of state, ruled out a referendum on the subject within the next four years.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has reignited the debate over the monarchy in Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, elected in May, is a Republican. But in an interview with Sky News, he ruled out a referendum in his first term and said “the big questions about our Constitution are not for the current period.”

“This is a period in which we are sharing the grief that many Australians are feeling at the moment, showing our deep respect and admiration for the Queen’s contribution to Australia,” said Albanese.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Charles III became, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, head of state of 14 other countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, San Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

But many countries are reconsidering the role of the monarchy. Browne said that if his country becomes a republic it will be “the final step towards completing independence and becoming a truly sovereign nation”.

Last year, Barbados elected its first president after parliament voted to remove the queen as head of state and make the country a republic.

In Jamaica, the current government also says it aims to hold a referendum to become a republic.