Charles’ succession sparks Caribbean calls for reparations and removal of monarch as head of state | World

The accession of King Charles III to the British throne prompted renewed calls from politicians and activists in former English colonies in the Caribbean to remove the monarch head of state from their countries and for Britain to pay reparations for slavery.

Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for 70 years and died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Palace in Scotland.

Jamaica’s prime minister said his country would mourn Elizabeth, and his counterpart in Antigua and Barbuda ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until the day of her burial. But unofficially, there are doubts about the role a distant monarch should play in the 21st century.

Earlier this year, some Commonwealth leaders expressed unease at a summit in Kigali, Rwanda, over the handover of leadership of the 56-nation club from Elizabeth to Charles..

Shortly afterwards, a trip by now Princes of Wales William and Kate to Jamaica and the Bahamas was marred by requests for reparations and an apology for slavery.

“As the role of the monarchy changes, we hope this will be an opportunity to advance the reparations discussions for our region,” said Niambi Hall-Campbell, an academic who chairs the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, on Thursday. ).

Hall-Campbell sent condolences to the Queen’s family and noted the Charles’ acknowledgment of the “atrocious atrocity of slavery” at a ceremony last year marking the end of British rule in Barbados. The country became a republic.

She said she hopes Charles will lead in a way that reflects the “demanded justice of the times. And that justice is reparatory justice.”

More than ten million Africans were handcuffed and taken into the Atlantic slave trade by European nations between the 15th and 19th centuries. Those who survived the brutal journey were forced to work on plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Jamaican reparations advocate Rosalea Hamilton said Charles’ comments in a speech broadcast at the Kigali conference about his personal grief over slavery offered “some degree of hope.” that he will learn from history, understand the painful impact many nations have suffered to date” and address the need for reparations.

The new king did not mention reparations in the speech.

The Advocates Network, which Hamilton coordinates, published an open letter asking for “apologies and reparations” during William and Kate’s visit.

The Queen’s grandchildren have a chance to lead the conversation on reparations, Hamilton added.

The Jamaican government last year announced plans to seek compensation from Britain for forcibly transporting some 600,000 Africans to work on the sugar cane and banana plantations that created fortunes for British slaveholders.

“Whoever takes office should be asked to allow the royal family to pay reparations to Africans,” said David Denny, secretary general of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration in Barbados.

“We must all work to remove the royal family as head of state from our nations,” he said.

Jamaica has signaled that it will soon be able to follow Barbados in abandoning royal rule. Both remain members of the Commonwealth.

An August poll showed 56% of Jamaicans were in favor of removing the British monarch as head of state.

Mikael Phillips, an opposition member of Jamaica’s parliament, filed a motion in 2020 supporting the removal.

“I hope, as the prime minister said in one of his expressions, that he will move faster when there is a new monarch in place,” Phillips said on Thursday.

Allen Chastanet, former St Lucia prime minister and now opposition leader, told Reuters he supported what he said was a “general” move towards republicanism in his country.