Check out Marvel’s announcements at the D23 Expo

To the delight of Marvel fans, several news, such as the conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU and new phases, were announced yesterday (10) by Kevin Feige, producer and studio president, at the D23 Expo. In true Disney style, a musical performance preceded the announcements, with the performance of the song “I Could Do This All Day” from the show “Rogers: The Musical”, from the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The feature films that make up the Multiverse Saga were featured, including some Phase 6 productions already being advanced. The last film of Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, brought to the stage director Ryan Coogler and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor). In the film, which opens in theaters on November 11, Wakandans fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers after the death of King T’Challa. The heroes must band together to forge a new path to the realm.

marvel studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be the film that will usher in Phase 5 of the MCU. On stage at D23, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors introduced the production. The film that, according to Feige, connects to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, features superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who join Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) to explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. The premiere is scheduled for February 17, 2023.

Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America, the feature hits theaters on May 3, 2024. Captain America: New World Order. Director Julius Onah called on actor Anthony Mackie, who returns to the role after the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition, the identities of thunderbolts, with the presence of Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker) /American Agent) on stage, alongside the director of the new feature Jake Schreier, plus a video by Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova). Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

And yes, we will have another try. Fantastic Four will get a new version, this time directed by Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision. The film opens in theaters on November 8, 2024 and has a career of duds with the name of heroes to overcome. Maybe now with the whole structure of Marvel Studios, the thing takes off.

the marvels was the film chosen to close the presentation. After revisiting key MCU moments, director Nia DaCosta and part of the cast, Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), took the stage to accompany scenes from the new production, which opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.

small screen moment

The series also had their moment. The first presented was ironheart, which is executive produced by Ryan Coogler. With its premiere scheduled for next year, the production takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique take on iron suit construction is both brilliant and flawed, and Ironheart delves into the dynamics of technology versus magic.

marvel studios Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion also comes to Disney+ in 2023 with Don Cheadle once again playing Colonel James Rhodes. The series shows a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls that have been infiltrating Earth for years and also features Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir in the cast. Cheadle, who introduced the series, also spoke briefly of another project: Armor Wars.

Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer took the stage at the D23 Expo to talk about Echo, dropping some insight into Maya Lopez, whose relentless behavior in New York will catch up with her in her hometown. Audiences were treated to a special look at the upcoming series which also stars Tantoo Cardinal and Zahn McClarnon.

Getty Images Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kevin Feige Talk Daredevil: Born Again

D’Onofrio also raised the agenda Daredevil: Born Again, which doesn’t begin production until next year, and Charlie Cox, Daredevil, took the stage at the D23 Expo to discuss the 18-episode season. And since production isn’t underway yet, fans were able to see a clip of the upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes which introduces the hero.

There was also an announcement of a second season, of the series Loki and with the cast arriving on the stage of the D23 Expo straight from set recording. This stage begins and continues the events of season one, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Authority of Temporal Variance.

Already set for release on Disney+, October 7, the first Marvel themed special was presented by its director Michael Giacchino and actors Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly. werewolf by nightas can be seen in the trailer shown to the public at D23, reminds us of werewolf games, and, full of style, promises to have fun.