Check out statements from the drivers after the 2022 F1 Italian GP – Formula 1 News

Who for Max Verstappen? In the Formula 1 Italian GP, ​​this Sunday (11), the Dutchman won his fifth consecutive victory in the 2022 season of the main motorsport category in the world – the 11th of the year. Charles Leclerc crossed the finish line at Monza in second position.

The result left the current world champion with a mathematical chance of securing his second title in Singapore. Verstappen has 335 points on the Drivers’ Championship table, with Leclerc second on 219 and Sergio Pérez third on 210.

In addition to the race itself, we need to talk again about the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo). In addition to the controversy over the Formula 1 starting grid assembly process, the sport’s governing body caused an anticlimax after the safety car caused by Daniel Ricciardo with just a few laps to the checkered flag. There was not the expected restart and, thus, the race ended with the safety car on the track and without competition.

With the end of the Italian GP, ​​Formula 1 thus comes to the end of the European part of the 2022 season. The championship continues in three weeks, between September 30 and October 2, straight from Marina Bay, with the GP from Singapore.

Max Verstappen won the Italian GP (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out everything that was said by the drivers after the Italian GP:

Max Verstappen, first: Verstappen extols “big day” in Italy and highlights Red Bull “well with all the tyres”

Charles Leclerc, second: Leclerc regrets “frustrating” end in Italy and admits he “expected to race again”

George Russell, third: Russell leaves satisfied with 3rd in Italy and values ​​Mercedes who are “always on the podium”

Carlos Sainz, fourth: Sainz blames safety-car for missed podium chance in Italy: “I got too close at the end”

Lewis Hamilton, fifth: Hamilton thanks for ending the Italian GP with safety car: “Cars behind had fresh tires”

Sergio Perez, sixth: Pérez says brake problem “compromises” and regrets safety-car in Italy

Lando Norris, seventh: Norris blames 7th place start problem in Italy: “We lost several positions”

Pierre Gasly, eighth: “Looking at the result, finishing behind the top three teams is the best we could have done and I’m very happy to be accumulating points again. It was a bit of a frustrating race, I think I’ll have nightmares about[Daniel]Ricciardo’s rear wing over the next few nights, we tried a few different things to try and overtake him and our overall performance was competitive but we just didn’t have the pace to overtake McLaren. today. Now, let’s get ready for Singapore. We know what we need to work on, how to improve and we intend to continue finishing in the points.”

Nyck de Vries, ninth: De Vries avoids talking about a vacancy in F1 in 2023, but highlights debut: “It has been a dream”

Guanyu Zhou, tenth: “I am very happy with today’s result and with the work that has been done in the last few weeks; It’s been a difficult journey since Montreal because we were very strong at the start of the season and then our performances dropped. But to be back in the points today is an incredible feeling, a great result for the team. We knew we had a chance today, our pace was good and it allowed us to be in the fight with the other teams. We have a few weeks off now, which will give us time to rest after the triple round and, above all, to analyze what worked this weekend and what went wrong in previous races, so that we arrive prepared and motivated for the next ones. I am looking forward to the Asian double round as the races will be closer to home and a lot of fans will come to support me.”

Guanyu Zhou has 6 points this season (Photo: AFP)

Esteban Ocon, 11th: “Narrowly missed. We are one position out of the points, which is disappointing, of course. Some points in the race were tricky, I was stuck behind the two Aston Martin cars. Once we left them behind, we had a 7 second gap to take – and we even managed that. Our performance was good, we were faster than the cars in front, but we lacked laps. Then the safety car came to the track… it didn’t take long. Without the penalties this weekend, we would have been able to score points with both cars.”

Mick Schumacher, 12th: “Considering that I didn’t drive much this weekend and I had a difficult qualifying, being close to the points – I think mentally, I was already there – it was a strong comeback. Williams was super fast on the straights, even pulling away on the DRS, so I had to overtake somehow, and it was a good one (on Latifi). Overall we are very happy with the performance we showed and we were really on a good track as everyone else was struggling with their tires and we had a really good tire.”

Valtteri Bottas, 13th: “We had good pace today so it’s disappointing not to be in the points: towards the end my race was compromised at Turn 1 when I was hit from behind and hit the car in front. I had damage to the front wing, and then the car went into anti-stall: before I could get back, I lost a lot of ‘circuit’ and fell to last. The car was clearly fine as I managed to make a decent recovery, but the damage still made it quite tricky to drive: at least the team got a point with Zhou, so we have something to show for today. I’m looking forward to the ‘mini break’ ahead of us now, before we go full throttle towards the end of the season. We know we can score points and I really want to end the year in a stronger place than we are now.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 14th: “Starting from last on the grid was always going to be difficult today, but I think the start of the race was good for me and I was able to make some passes. I struggled with the pace on the hard tyres, so we need to go away and look at our long-run pace – to try to improve that for the next few races.”

Nicholas Latifi, 15th: “(It was) a very difficult race. I was hampered at first, getting in the middle of some cars and trying to avoid damage. Many cars cut the first corner without any penalty. Unfortunately, we had a slow pit stop – which left us with very little to contend with in the race. The goal was to keep the position we started in and we had chances to fight, but it wasn’t meant to be. We were fast on the straights but struggled with braking and cornering speed. We will try to recover in Singapore in a few weeks.”

Nicholas Latifi was overtaken by Nyck de Vries (Photo: Williams)

Kevin Magnussen, 16th: “I had contact early in the race at Turn 1 – I was hit from behind and the diffuser was damaged – and from there we were slow. The damage was very big and I don’t know exactly what impact it would have, but it still wasn’t a great day. You always hope the next race will be better. Singapore feels more suited to our car, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Daniel Ricciardo, NC: Norris blames 7th place start problem in Italy: “We lost several positions”

Lance Stroll, NC: “We had some problems with the car, so we decided to retire to take care of the engine. It’s a shame we weren’t able to be more in the mix this weekend, but that’s how it is in F1 sometimes. We have to see why it was so complicated for us at this track and see what we can learn from it. I think we will be more competitive in Singapore, which is a completely different circuit from here, on some weekends.”

Fernando Alonso, NC: Alonso sees “something wrong” with Alpine’s engine in Italy: “Let’s see if it’s alive”

Sebastian Vettel, NC: Vettel regrets abandonment and says he “won’t remember” farewell to the Italian GP

