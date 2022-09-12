Check out the BEST miniseries of 2022 so far

The novelty of the moment are the productions that summarize the stories in a few chapters, allowing the viewer to enjoy a good plot without being stuck on the couch for a long time.

In this context, miniseries have become the most beloved productions of streamings, after all, in addition to its quick conclusion, public support has set a trend in popular taste, with stories portrayed in fewer chapters. After all, all platforms already offer productions in this style to customers.

With that in mind, we have listed for you some of the best productions released so far. Check out:

“The Girl from Plainville”

This is a story based on true events about the death of Conrad Roy III and the conviction of his girlfriend Michelle Carter. The series is broadcast on the Hulu platform in the United States, and has good reviews and praise for Elle Fanning. The praise is shared with her co-stars Colton Ryan and Chloë Sevigny for their performance in the production.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

One of the most anticipated series of the year for Disney Plus, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” follows in the footsteps of former Jedi Master Obi Wan in his exile on Tatooine, as he is responsible for protecting the hope of the galaxy.

The series has many strengths, such as the return of the cast of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, in addition to James Earl Jones in the voice of the iconic villain Darth Vader.

Kenobi presents a story of rebuilding faith and overcoming a painful past, a good choice for anyone who likes “Star Wars”.

“Gun”

This miniseries is a biopic that follows the Sex Pistols guitarist as the band develops its lineup and begins to grow.

The plot is filled with characters inspired by the real people who are part of this story, where the focus is to tell the band’s developments in a fun way. The series is broadcast on Hulu.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray”

What can you expect from a series starring Samuel L. Jackson? Of course, it is to be expected that a performance worthy of the star, which is nothing new, since he delivered one of his best performances here.

The miniseries tells in six episodes the story of Ptolemy Gray, a 91-year-old man who suffers from dementia and regains his memories for a moment after the murder of his nephew.

The episodes are full of good acting and a charming story. Production is available on Apple TV+.

“Black bird”

The miniseries tells the true story of James “Jimmy” Keene, a football star who has promising characteristics for the field. However, even with much success ahead, he ends up turning to the world of crime.

The story follows an intense and dramatic narrative, being inspired by Keene’s autobiography. Currently, “Black Bird” is broadcast on Apple TV+.