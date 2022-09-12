Check the deaths recorded in Curitiba on 09/11/2022

daily to CGN publishes for you the deaths recorded by the Municipal Funeral Service of Curitiba

The published information is provided by the municipal authority, you will be able to find the name, date of death and information about wake and burial

ANETI PAULINA GUADAGNIN

Age: 87 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO LUCAS

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm

ASTOLPHO MACEDO SOUZA NETO

Age: 74 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – Nossa Senhora DAS GRAÇAS

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm

JOSE CARLOS DA SILVA

Age: 44 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NAÇOES

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm

IRANY DE OLIVEIRA BRAGA

Age: 106 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – HOSPITAL FOR THE ELDERLY

Place of Burial: BERTI CREMATÓRIO (SJDOS PINHAIS)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:00 pm

FRANCISCO EDINALDO DA SILVA ARAUJO

Age: 46 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death:UPA – CAJURU

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm

CECILIA HELENA BARBOSA MACEDO

Age: 65 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: PERPETUO SOCORRO CREMATÓRIO (CAMPO LARGO-PR)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 10:00 am

ELVIRA CALGARO

Age: 94 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PARQUE IGUAÇU

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm

CARLOS ALVES FEITOSA

Age: 87 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – GENERAL OF THE EXERCISE

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:00 am

GLORINHA RIBAS STOTERAU

Age: 88 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – PILAR

Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

RUZICA OKLOPCIC

Age: 86 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: VERTICAL CREATORY (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 pm

FLOREMI JOSE MIATO

Age: 81 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: LARES E ASILOS – OLD CHILDHOOD RETIREMENT HOUSE – RUA CEL. JOSE LEAL FONTOURA 446 – XAXIM – CURITIBA PR.

Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

DEJANIRA SAD DE OLIVEIRA

Age: 86 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ONIX MATEUS LEME

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am

EDSON LUIZ DE ANDRADE

Age: 50 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am

CESAR MARCOS DE OLIVEIRA

Age: 71 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL

Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

BENEDITO APARECIDO BERNARDINO

Age: 65 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death:UPA – TATUQUARA

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

SERGIO VICENTE SMACHELO

Age: 60 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: (PINHAIS) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-PINHAIS CEMETERY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

SOFIA GABRIELY FERREIRA SILVA SANTANA

Age: 5 month(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – LITTLE PRINCE

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL BOQUEIRÃO (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

JOSE ALUIZIO DA SILVA

Age: 68 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:30 am

MARIA JOSE GONCALVES DE GOUVEIA

Age: 72 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ONIX MATEUS LEME

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

EUGENIO LISBON

Age: 92 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial:(AL.TAMANDARÉ) VATICAN CEMETERY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm

CLEITON BATISTA RODRIGUES DOS REIS

Age: 16 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (CAMPO LARGO) CEMITÉRIO SANTO ANGELO

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

MARIA JOSE FATTORE DA SILVA

Age: 73 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: CEMITERIO BOM JESUS

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am

RENATO KOITI MATSUEDA

Age: 17 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – Nossa Senhora DAS GRAÇAS

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL BOQUEIRÃO (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm

SERGIO LUIS CAETANO

Age: 48 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ERASTO GAERTNER

Place of Burial: MUNICIPALITY OF THE CITY OF ORIGIN

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

GERONIMO LICOVSKI

Age: 83 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NAÇOES

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

MARIA AMANTINO DE ARAUJO

Age: 79 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CONTENDA CEMETERY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

THERUCO MENDES AMORIM

Age: 91 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)

Place of Burial: CEMITERIO PAROQUIA LORD BOM JESUS ​​(FERRARIA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm

JUAREZ DE ASSIS BARBOSA

Age: 51 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

ALICE WEDEKIM MARQUES LINDBECK

Age: 96 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 am

LINDAVA DE JESUS

Age: 54 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death:UPA – TATUQUARA

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm

ALISSON CORDEIRO RAMOS

Age: 26 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – CAJURU

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

AMALIA FERREIRA DE SOUZA

Age: 85 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – WORKER

Place of Burial:(AL.TAMANDARÉ) VATICAN CEMETERY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 am

AYLDE GARRETT DA ROSA

Age: 92 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death:UPA – CIC

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm

CECILIA ZAVELINSKI

Age: 78 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – WORKER

Place of Burial: (FIELD OF THE TENENTE) CEM.WORLD.DE FIELD OF THE TENENTE-PR

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm

CLEONILDA CARLECE

Age: 73 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NOSSA SAÚDE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm

CLAUDETE GABARDO

Age: 62 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ANGELINA CARON – CAMPINA GRANDE DO SUL/PR

Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm

MARILEIA APARECIDA DO LIVRAMENTO

Age: 48 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)

Place of Burial: (CAMPO LARGO) CEMETERY FERRARIA

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm

ORACY MARIA BEETZ BASTOS

Age: 93 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SANTA CASA

Place of Burial: (PIRAQUARA) CEM MUNICIPAL BOM JESUS ​​DOS PASSOS

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm

SIMAO LESUK

Age: 89 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PARQUE IGUAÇU

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

ANAHIR FARIA BEIGROVICZ

Age: 98 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (FAZENDA RIO GRANDE) CEM PARQUE METROPOLITAN

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm

NELY RODRIGUES DA CRUZ

Age: 83 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – CAJURU

Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

OLANDIM FARIAS

Age: 85 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PAROQUIAL DE CAMPO COMPRIDO

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm

NILSON DA SILVA MORAIS

Age: 64 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: CEMITERIO DE LAVRINHA PINHALAO PR

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

LAURI FELIX

Age: 73 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (COLOMBO) JARDIM DA COLINA CEMETERY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

LUIZ PAULO HIRT JUNIOR

Age: 39 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (RIO NEGRO) MUNICIPAL CEMETERY OF RIO NEGRO-PR

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm

NERI ALVES RODRIGUES

Age: 35 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: (COLOMBO) SÃO GABRIEL CEMITERIO

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

ISAURA ALVES DOS SANTOS

Age: 78 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: RESIDENCE

Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL ÁGUA VERDE (CURITIBA)

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

WALTER LOUREIRO

Age: 87 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death:UPA – FAZENDINHA

Place of Burial: CEMITERIO DE VILA MARIANA

Burial Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm

JOAO JACIEL DE SOUZA ROSA

Age: 48 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ERASTO GAERTNER

Place of Burial: CEMITERIO GUAMIRIM IRATI

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm

MARCIA DE JESUS ​​VOGT

Age: 71 year(s)

Deceased on 09/11/2022

Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE

Place of Burial: BLUMENAL CREMATORY

Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm