Check the deaths recorded in Curitiba on 09/11/2022

daily to CGN publishes for you the deaths recorded by the Municipal Funeral Service of Curitiba
The published information is provided by the municipal authority, you will be able to find the name, date of death and information about wake and burial
ANETI PAULINA GUADAGNIN
Age: 87 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO LUCAS
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:30 pm
ASTOLPHO MACEDO SOUZA NETO
Age: 74 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – Nossa Senhora DAS GRAÇAS
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm
JOSE CARLOS DA SILVA
Age: 44 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NAÇOES
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm
IRANY DE OLIVEIRA BRAGA
Age: 106 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – HOSPITAL FOR THE ELDERLY
Place of Burial: BERTI CREMATÓRIO (SJDOS PINHAIS)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 4:00 pm
FRANCISCO EDINALDO DA SILVA ARAUJO
Age: 46 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death:UPA – CAJURU
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm
CECILIA HELENA BARBOSA MACEDO
Age: 65 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: PERPETUO SOCORRO CREMATÓRIO (CAMPO LARGO-PR)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 10:00 am
ELVIRA CALGARO
Age: 94 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PARQUE IGUAÇU
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 5:00 pm
CARLOS ALVES FEITOSA
Age: 87 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – GENERAL OF THE EXERCISE
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SANTA CÂNDIDA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:00 am
GLORINHA RIBAS STOTERAU
Age: 88 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – PILAR
Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
RUZICA OKLOPCIC
Age: 86 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: VERTICAL CREATORY (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 pm
FLOREMI JOSE MIATO
Age: 81 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: LARES E ASILOS – OLD CHILDHOOD RETIREMENT HOUSE – RUA CEL. JOSE LEAL FONTOURA 446 – XAXIM – CURITIBA PR.
Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
DEJANIRA SAD DE OLIVEIRA
Age: 86 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ONIX MATEUS LEME
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am
EDSON LUIZ DE ANDRADE
Age: 50 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am
CESAR MARCOS DE OLIVEIRA
Age: 71 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL
Burial Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
BENEDITO APARECIDO BERNARDINO
Age: 65 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death:UPA – TATUQUARA
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
SERGIO VICENTE SMACHELO
Age: 60 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: (PINHAIS) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-PINHAIS CEMETERY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
SOFIA GABRIELY FERREIRA SILVA SANTANA
Age: 5 month(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – LITTLE PRINCE
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL BOQUEIRÃO (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:30 am
JOSE ALUIZIO DA SILVA
Age: 68 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:30 am
MARIA JOSE GONCALVES DE GOUVEIA
Age: 72 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ONIX MATEUS LEME
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
EUGENIO LISBON
Age: 92 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial:(AL.TAMANDARÉ) VATICAN CEMETERY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm
CLEITON BATISTA RODRIGUES DOS REIS
Age: 16 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (CAMPO LARGO) CEMITÉRIO SANTO ANGELO
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
MARIA JOSE FATTORE DA SILVA
Age: 73 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: CEMITERIO BOM JESUS
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:00 am
RENATO KOITI MATSUEDA
Age: 17 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – Nossa Senhora DAS GRAÇAS
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL BOQUEIRÃO (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm
SERGIO LUIS CAETANO
Age: 48 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ERASTO GAERTNER
Place of Burial: MUNICIPALITY OF THE CITY OF ORIGIN
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
GERONIMO LICOVSKI
Age: 83 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NAÇOES
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
MARIA AMANTINO DE ARAUJO
Age: 79 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CONTENDA CEMETERY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
THERUCO MENDES AMORIM
Age: 91 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)
Place of Burial: CEMITERIO PAROQUIA LORD BOM JESUS (FERRARIA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm
JUAREZ DE ASSIS BARBOSA
Age: 51 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
ALICE WEDEKIM MARQUES LINDBECK
Age: 96 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) VERTICAL
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 am
LINDAVA DE JESUS
Age: 54 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death:UPA – TATUQUARA
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMETERY PQ SR DO BONFIM
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm
ALISSON CORDEIRO RAMOS
Age: 26 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – CAJURU
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
AMALIA FERREIRA DE SOUZA
Age: 85 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – WORKER
Place of Burial:(AL.TAMANDARÉ) VATICAN CEMETERY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 am
AYLDE GARRETT DA ROSA
Age: 92 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death:UPA – CIC
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL SÃO FRANCISCO DE PAULA (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm
CECILIA ZAVELINSKI
Age: 78 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – WORKER
Place of Burial: (FIELD OF THE TENENTE) CEM.WORLD.DE FIELD OF THE TENENTE-PR
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm
CLEONILDA CARLECE
Age: 73 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – NOSSA SAÚDE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) JARDIM DA SAUDADE-CURITIBA
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm
CLAUDETE GABARDO
Age: 62 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ANGELINA CARON – CAMPINA GRANDE DO SUL/PR
Place of Burial: VATICAN CREMATORY (ALMIRANTE TAMANDARÉ-PR)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm
MARILEIA APARECIDA DO LIVRAMENTO
Age: 48 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SÃO VICENTE – CIC (FORMER SANTA IZABEL)
Place of Burial: (CAMPO LARGO) CEMETERY FERRARIA
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm
ORACY MARIA BEETZ BASTOS
Age: 93 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – SANTA CASA
Place of Burial: (PIRAQUARA) CEM MUNICIPAL BOM JESUS DOS PASSOS
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm
SIMAO LESUK
Age: 89 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PARQUE IGUAÇU
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
ANAHIR FARIA BEIGROVICZ
Age: 98 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (FAZENDA RIO GRANDE) CEM PARQUE METROPOLITAN
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm
NELY RODRIGUES DA CRUZ
Age: 83 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – CAJURU
Place of Burial: (SJDOS PINHAIS) CEMITERIO PEDRO FUSS
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
OLANDIM FARIAS
Age: 85 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: (CURITIBA) PAROQUIAL DE CAMPO COMPRIDO
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm
NILSON DA SILVA MORAIS
Age: 64 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: CEMITERIO DE LAVRINHA PINHALAO PR
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
LAURI FELIX
Age: 73 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (COLOMBO) JARDIM DA COLINA CEMETERY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
LUIZ PAULO HIRT JUNIOR
Age: 39 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (RIO NEGRO) MUNICIPAL CEMETERY OF RIO NEGRO-PR
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm
NERI ALVES RODRIGUES
Age: 35 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: (COLOMBO) SÃO GABRIEL CEMITERIO
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
ISAURA ALVES DOS SANTOS
Age: 78 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: RESIDENCE
Place of Burial: MUNICIPAL ÁGUA VERDE (CURITIBA)
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
WALTER LOUREIRO
Age: 87 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death:UPA – FAZENDINHA
Place of Burial: CEMITERIO DE VILA MARIANA
Burial Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm
JOAO JACIEL DE SOUZA ROSA
Age: 48 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – ERASTO GAERTNER
Place of Burial: CEMITERIO GUAMIRIM IRATI
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm
MARCIA DE JESUS VOGT
Age: 71 year(s)
Deceased on 09/11/2022
Place of Death: HOSPITAL – EVANGÉLICO MACKENZIE
Place of Burial: BLUMENAL CREMATORY
Burial Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm