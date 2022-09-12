Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Want To Get This Strong Again

Chris Hemsworth has faced a major physical transformation for Thor: Love and Thunder, and has admitted he doesn’t intend to do it again if given the opportunity to return to the role.

The actor has already noticed signs that it was not something positive for his health.

Every time I played Thor and I put on all that muscle and size, and then lost it to another role, there’s muscle memory, and I used to say it kind of got easier each time. This time it was particularly difficult. The target weight (for Love and Thunder) was way above where I had been before.”

Said in the documentary Forward dedicated to the film.

“We had 12 months where we tried different methods to reach the goal. We talked things like, ‘Okay, we could try more swimming now or try more martial arts.’ It was a fun exploration, but I’m not sure I want to get that big again. It was kind of… Yeah, it was tiring. I don’t know, maybe I’m getting old, but things started to hurt more.”

With $737 million raised, love and thunder is the franchise’s second-biggest commercial, having surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million.

At the same time, this film has the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing with just a 65% approval rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rotten Tomatoes.

That is, it is only behind Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new movie meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.