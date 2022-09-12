Confirmed the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn; know more

As WB Discovery revamps the DCEU, it looks like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will continue to be a consistent element.

After being asked about a future for Robbie as Harley Quinn, the director of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, James Gunn, revealed that she will be returning at some point in the franchise’s future. After being asked if the villain would return to the DCEU, Gunn replied with a simple “Yes”.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker talks about the future of Harlequin. In 2021, Gunn said he would definitely do a Harley Quinn solo movie. When a fan asked if he “would ever consider doing a Harley independent movie?”. Gunn’s answer was short and to the point: “I definitely would.”

This admission probably wouldn’t come as a surprise to fans, as Gunn had previously praised Robbie for his “graceful, magnificent and beautiful” portrayal. He also said that one of the action sequences he wrote for her was “probably [seus] four favorite minutes of movie [que ele] filmed before.”

After being created in 1992 to Batman: The Animated Seriesthe villain climbed the steps of DC Comics stardom in record time to become what the co-editor of DC Comics, Jim Lee once described how his new “fourth pillar behind Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman“.

Even though the criticisms of Suicide squad 2016 were bad, Robbie’s Harley Quinn was widely praised as the film’s highlight, a role she returned to play in Birds of Prey – Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation and The Suicide Squad.

On another occasion, Margot Robbie herself spoke about wanting to explore her character’s relationship with Poison Ivy, and that could provide Gunn with a potential path should the opportunity arise. What are her thoughts on this? Don’t forget to comment!

HBO Max renews Harley Quinn for season 4

Recently, the HBO Max announced that Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season. starring Kaley Cuocowho voices the criminal clown, the series revolves around Harley Quinn emancipated from her ex, the Joker, and trying to forge her own path in Crime City.

The cartoon often features several other classic DC characters, such as Batman, Catwoman, Batgirl, Superman and several other well-known heroes and villains. The third season of the series follows Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy returning to Gotham as DC’s new villain power couple.

Along with their ragtag crew (King Shark, Clayface and the Frank plant), the “Harlivy” duo strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Hera’s long-desired plan to turn Gotham into a Edenic paradise.

The first two complete seasons and the first seven episodes of the third season of Harley Quinn can be watched at any time on the streaming service of HBO Max. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

