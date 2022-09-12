Councilors vote on partnership between Curitiba and Miami this Monday; capital has 15 sister cities

The plenary of the City Council of Curitiba (CMC) decides this Monday (12) whether the capital of Paraná and the county of Miami-Dade, in the United States of America (USA), will be sister cities. Proposed by the Executive, the agreement aims to promote strategic partnerships between the two territories, such as the smart cities policy and the importance of direct air connections (005.00085.2022).

“The Miami-Dade region stands out for appearing in several quality of life and cultural diversity rankings. One of the examples is the Port of Miami, which receives the largest number of cruise tourists in the world: more than 5.5 million people in 2018”, states the justification for the proposal, signed by Mayor Rafael Greca. “Miami International Airport is also a reference, the third largest airport in the US in terms of international passengers and the first in international cargo.”

Miami-Dade County could become Curitiba’s 16th sister city. (Photo: Publicity/Pexels)

Filed on April 19, the message was analyzed by the Constitution and Justice (CCJ) and Education, Culture and Tourism committees of the CMC. The honorific title of sister city was created by municipal law 4,740/1973 and contemplates foreign cities that identify with the ideal of humanism, culture and civics, among other characteristics.

Curitiba currently has 15 sister cities: Akureyri (Iceland), Asunción (Paraguay), Changzhou (China), Coimbra (Portugal), Columbus (USA), Krakow (Poland), Guadalajara (Mexico), Hangzhou (China), Himeji (Japan), Jacksonville (USA), Montevideo (Uruguay), Orlando (United States of America), Santa Cruz de La Sierra (Bolivia), Suwon (South Korea) and Treviso (Italy).

Fellowship can result in cooperation on urban, environmental, educational, and technological issues through the exchange of information and ideas that promote the well-being of citizens. It also intends to partner in the economic, cultural, tourist, transport and sports areas, respecting the social and cultural characteristics of each city. According to Law 4,740/1973, only cities of nations that maintain diplomatic relations with Brazil can receive the title.