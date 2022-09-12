Cruzeiro ensures that Neto Moura will remain in Toca for another three years

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Neto Moura arrived at Raposa in March this year

On Monday afternoon (9/12), Cruzeiro agreed to remain one of the team’s highlights at Toca da Raposa II for the next few years. This is midfielder Neto Moura, who signed definitively until December 2025.

To have Neto Moura definitively, Cruzeiro had to pay R$1.5 million to Mirassol for 50% of the 26-year-old player’s economic rights. The details of the link had already been worked out since the midfielder arrived in March of this year.

Neto Moura is the third player in the current squad to agree to stay for the next seasons. Before him, Cruzeiro had already exercised the right to buy 70% of the economic rights of defender Oliveira from Atltico-GO and kept goalkeeper Rafael Cabral until 2024.

One of the pillars of the team led by Paulo Pezzolano, Neto Moura was in 26 of Cruzeiro’s 29 games in Srie B of the Brazilian Championship – all as a starter. Throughout the season, shirt 25 also won the respect of celestial fans.

According to Sofascore, football statistics app, Neto Moura leads several rankings of fundamentals in the Cruzeiro squad in Serie B. who gave the most assistance (3).