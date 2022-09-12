Cruzeiro has a profit of more than R$ 1 million with box office games with Operrio

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro had its 4th largest audience in Serie B in the duel against Operrio

Cruzeiro recorded a profit of more than R$ 1 million with the box office of Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, last Thursday (8/9). On the occasion, more than 52 thousand fans went to Gigante da Pampulha to follow the victory of Raposa by 1 to 0 over Operrio-PR, in the 29th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

According to the match’s financial bulletin, released this Monday (12/9) by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Cruzeiro’s total profit from ticket sales was R$ 1,153,496.04.

As it was a “key game” on the way to confirming access to the national elite, Cruzeiro’s supporters came out in force in Mineiro. Cruise in Series B.

Also according to the financial bulletin, the total income from the duel against Phantom was R$ 1,930,442.00. The expenses were detailed and the amount was R$ 776,945.96. As a result, the net income was R$ 1,153,496.04.

As principal, Cruzeiro pockets 100% of the revenue from the box office. However, there are still other payments to be made by the club that are not listed in the match border. In this way, Raposa’s final profit is not exactly that presented by CBF.

Ranking of audiences and incomes of Cruzeiro in Series B

(Check the numbers in the gallery below)

15 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074 fans, in Mineiro, for the 4th round of Serie B; income of R$ 316,889.00 – photo: Alexandra Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
14 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115 fans, in Mineiro, for the 2nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 542,074.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
13 Cruzeiro 4 x 0 Nutico – 21,228 fans, at Independência, for the 26th round of Serie B; income of R$ 600,345.33 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
12 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831 fans, at Independência, for the 6th round of Serie B; income of R$ 610,879.00 – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DAPress
11 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Chapecoense – 22,432 fans, at Man Garrincha, for the 24th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,816,425.00 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
10 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova – 34,957 fans, in Mineiro, for the 16th round of Serie B; income of R$ 951,228.50 – photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro
9 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032 fans, in Mineiro, for the 15th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,008,670.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press
8 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – ​​42,004 fans, in Mineiro, for the 11th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,498,743.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
7 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274 fans, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,264,718.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
6 Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890 fans, in Mineiro, for the 18th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,453,852.00 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
5 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066 fans, in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B; income of BRL 1,649,181.04 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
4 Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Operrio – 52,751 fans, in Mineiro, for the 29th round of Serie B; income of R$ 1,930,442.00 – photo: Thoms Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro
3 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076 fans, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,378,469.50 – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress
2 Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397 fans, in Mineiro, for the 8th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,466,489.50 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DAPress
1 Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Cricima – 58,702 fans, in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B; income of BRL 2,478,008.00 – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press