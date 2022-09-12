Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the decade? Edu can reach mark during Serie B

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Edu is Cruzeiro’s top scorer in Serie B, with eight goals scored in 26 games

Hired to be Cruzeiro’s man-goal in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship after two seasons of low performance by the team in the attack, Edu took responsibility and has been living up to expectations. With the three goals scored in the club’s last four matches in the competition, the striker has gained credibility in the fight for Raposa’s top scorer in the decade.

After going through a fast of 13 matches without breaking the opponent’s nets, Edu resumed his good phase against Nutico, at Independência, for the 26th round of the Second Division. It was his first goal in Cruzeiro’s 4-0 rout over Pernambuco.

After that, the striker has been decisive for Raposa to continue adding points in Serie B. The shirt 99 scored the goal of the 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corra, at Castelo, in So Lus, for the 27th round, and scored the only 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, in Mineiro, last Thursday (8/9).

With this sequence, Edu reached the 19th goal with the star shirt in 41 games and became Cruzeiro’s fourth top scorer in the last ten years. He is tied with Borges – 3rd in the ranking of recent goalscorers (see the full list in the photo gallery).

Now, the striker is two goals away from equaling Fred’s mark (2nd place), who scored 21 goals in 54 games, in 2019. To reach the first position – occupied by Ricardo Goulart and Marcelo Moreno, who scored 24 goals each, in 2014 -, Edu needs five more goals in Raposa’s next nine engagements.

Edu is Cruzeiro’s top scorer in this year’s Serie B, with eight goals in 26 games. The top scorer of the national competition Gabriel Poveda, from Sampaio Corra, with 14.

Top scorer season

Edu is also close to surpassing his top-scoring season, which was in 2017. That year, he scored 11 goals for Itabora, eight for Brusque and one for Portuguesa-RJ, totaling 20.

The second year with the most goals was in 2014, when he scored 19: 15 for So Gonalo and four for Boavista. The numbers are from the OGol website, which specializes in football statistics.

This season, Edu scored eight goals in Serie B, seven in the Campeonato Mineiro and four in the Copa do Brasil. He was Cruzeiro’s top scorer of the year, with a 13-point advantage over the second place Vitor Roque (six), who currently defends Athletico-PR.

Cruzeiro’s top scorers in the last 10 years