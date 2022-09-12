D. Luiz puts Pedro Raul in his pocket, and Cebolinha zeroed; Flamengo notes

With the head in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo played again with a mixed team and drew 1-1 with Goiás, this Sunday (11), for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. Diego scored for Esmeraldino, and young Matheus França left everything the same for Rubro-Negro. It was the second straight tie in the championship for Dorival’s team, which reaches 45 points (nine of the leader Palmeiras) and drops to fourth place.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha analyzed the red-black performance against Goiás. The pair did not like the performance of the famous reserve strikers Marinho and Cebolinha, who took note 0. David Luiz, on the other hand, did well in direct confrontations against Pedro Raul, one of the top scorers of the championship, and was the best of the team.

Check Flamengo’s notes

saints

RMP: it went well today, it was not his fault in the goal, and he made at least one difficult save – note 8.

Rocha: it was good, important in the result, very safe – score 8.5.

Matheuzinho

RMP: it was very little objective in the attack – note 5.

Rocha: it was easy in the goal bid to stay behind Pedro Raul – score 5.5.

David Luiz

RMP: had an excellent game, won all the direct disputes with Pedro Raul, put it in his pocket – grade 8.5.

Rock: note 8.

Leo Pereira

RMP: lost a lot of time with the ball today, but saved himself with the goal – score 6.5.

Rocha: started lost, but was recovering, finished well and participated in the goal – note 7.

Ayrton Lucas

RMP: could have gone deeper – note 6.

Rocha: he had a lot of ups and downs, I didn’t like him defensively, but he almost scored a goal – 6.5.

Thiago Maia

RMP: he played well as usual, in the absence of João Gomes he is the one who fights for all the balls, because Vidal is not a defensive midfielder – note 7.

Rocha: well in protection – note 7.

Vidal

RMP: grade 3.

Rocha: I didn’t like it – grade 4.

João Gomes

RMP: played very little – no rating.

Rock: unmarked.

Everton Ribeiro

RMP: he was the most lucid while he was on the field, but he didn’t shine – score 6.5.

Rocha: played well, Cebolinha and Marinho did not continue the moves – note 7.

arrascaeta

RMP: corner and fight – note 7.

Rocha: for the corner kick in the goal and for the fight – note 7.

Everton Chives

RMP: grade 0.

Rock: grade 0.

Matheus França

RMP: he needs to have more chances in the starting lineup, he’s the greatest talent of his generation, and he scored the goal – note 7.5.

Rocha: for the goal, for the presence – grade 7.5.

Marine

RMP: got everything wrong – grade 0.

Rock: grade 0.

wheeled

RMP: grade 5.

Rocha: he tried something cutting edge, but he is strong in the finish, in the overtaking – note 5.

Victor Hugo

RMP: very bad today – grade 3.

Rocha: it didn’t go well, but it’s a boy – grade 4.

matheusão

RMP: improved attack – grade 6.

Rocha: gave the area presence, bothers the defenders and changes the opponent’s marking – note 6.

Dorival Junior

RMP: it was bad today, but it put the boys in – grade 5.

Rocha: I understand everything he is doing at Flamengo, but he doesn’t make much effort to correct the mistakes of the first half with the holders in the second, in that he is wrong, he needs to look for solutions for the reserve team, which is the Brazilian team – note 4.

The next edition of Flamengo live will be on Wednesday (14), right after the match against São Paulo, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLin the Score app UOLon the Flamengo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.