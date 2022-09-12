De Vries avoids talking about a vacancy in F1 in 2023, but highlights “dream” – Formula 1 News

F1 2022: SHAME AT ITALY GP – VERSTAPPEN WIN, LECLERC 2nd | briefing

Nyck de Vries had a very prominent debut in Formula 1 this Sunday (11), with ninth place in the Italian GP and two points for Williams in his first official participation in a race in the category. In addition to the important achievement with a top-10 on his debut, the Dutchman highlighted the speed with which he received the call in relation to the race and the avalanche of sensations that took over the pilot since then.

“The whole experience, from yesterday until now, has been a dream,” celebrated De Vries. “Jumping into a car in the drivers’ parade and seeing all the excitement around Formula 1, having the opportunity to race starting in the top 10, running a great race with points on debut, being called Driver of the Day — it’s all been amazing”, he celebrated.

De Vries was vastly superior to incumbent Nicholas Latifi (Photo: Williams)

Still looking for a spot in Formula 1 in 2023, De Vries took a very important step towards impressing the paddock with a consistent performance right from his debut – and a pace well above that of Nicholas Latifi, Williams’ regular starter. However, he still prefers to keep expectations low around a possibility in the British team itself next year.

“Ultimately, it is not up to me to decide whether I should have a seat [na F1] or not. Of course, I can only do my job,” she pointed out. “We live in a competitive industry, so you’re just as good as you were at the last race and you’re always expected to play – luckily I did it this weekend and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.”

Now, Formula 1 comes to the end of the European part of the 2022 season. The championship continues in three weeks, between September 30 and October 2, straight from Marina Bay, with the Singapore GP.

