Devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake kills Papua New Guinea

At least four people died and dozens were injured in a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea last weekend. According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Kainantu, 61 kilometers deep.
According to local media, the capital Port Moresby is 480 kilometers away from the epicenter and also felt the effects of the earthquake, causing damage to buildings and roads.
Earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
Several villages in the mountainous region of the country registered landslides and houses were buried. The death toll could be higher than officially recorded so far, officials believe. The number of injured is also uncertain so far.
The US tsunami warning system issued an alert for the possible occurrence of the phenomenon in the region.
Over the weekend, Indonesia also experienced an earthquake. The countries are in the zone known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a region prone to earthquakes.
