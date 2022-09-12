Diego Costa is announced as a Premier League club reinforcement

Striker Diego Costa was announced as a new reinforcement for the Wolverhampton in this Monday. The athlete, who has not played an official match since leaving Atlético-MG, signed a one-year contract with the club from Premier League.

In his first words as an athlete for the club, the Brazilian naturalized Spanish valued the opportunity to return to one of the main leagues in the world.

– It’s a first-class club with good players, who know how to play, plus the chance to return to the Premier League, which was the main thing (to sign Wolves). Of course, the club also had an influence, especially knowing that I will adapt more easily not only from a technical point of view, but also because there are a lot of people who speak Portuguese – said the striker.

The forward also commented on what fans can expect from him this season.

– Scoring goals, doing the best I know how, giving my all. It’s not an easy challenge as it’s not an easy league and you can’t play it any way you want. It’s a very demanding championship, physically difficult and it’s something to test me.

Between 2014 and 2018, Diego Costa lived one of his best phases in his career with the Chelsea shirt. With the Blues, the athlete won two Premier League titles and won an English League Cup. The player also has outstanding stints at Atlético de Madrid.