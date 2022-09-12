Doctor explains King Charles III’s swollen and red fingers – Who

+



Hands of Charles III (Photo: Playback / Twitter)

Since Elizabeth II’s death, attention has turned even more to her son, heir to the throne and now king, Charles III. And a detail that has been attracting even more these curious looks are the red and swollen fingers of the monarch – these being nicknamed by himself as “sausage fingers”.

But, after all, why are the king’s fingers swollen and reddened? the british newspaper daily mail sought out a doctor to try to better understand what is happening with the king’s hands and if it could become something more serious.

In the text of the British newspaper, there is an explanation that the causes can be varied: water retention, a diet rich in salt, specific medications or even the advanced age of the king, who is 73 years old.

“Edema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluid in the limbs, usually in the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,” he said. Gareth Nye to the Daily Star. In the case of King Charles, swollen hands and feet are more frequent after long periods of flying or when traveling to hot countries.

Another possible reason for king bloat is an autoimmune disease: ‘Arthritis – another common condition in over 60s. It often affects three main areas of the hand – the thumb joint or the finger joints,” he said.

