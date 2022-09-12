Drake, Kim Kardashian, Offset and More Attend Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Party

Beyoncé threw a mega party in Bel Air.

Beyonce celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this month on Sept. of famous friends at a Bel Air mansion on Saturday (September 10th).

As TMZ notes, the paparazzi didn’t get any pictures of the birthday girl on her own big day, though they did snap a picture of her husband. JAY-Z, who wore a red suit and a pair of sunglasses. Other famous faces in attendance included Drake, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox, as well as The Idol star, Lily-Rose Deppand offset (who channeled Michael Jackson in his evening wear) and Vanessa Bryant.

Various clan members Kardashian-Jenner were also at the party. Kim was photographed more than once wearing a red and black striped jumpsuit with her long platinum blonde hair falling over her shoulders and oversized sunglasses shielding her eyes. The matriarch of the family, kris, joined the daughter for the night, as did the younger sister Khloé Kardashian and your ex Tristan Thompsonalthough it is still unclear if the two appeared together.

Bella Hadid took a break from his duties at New York Fashion Week to attend the party, and the happy couple Adele and Rich Paul also joined the event. According to the website, guests started arriving around 10:30 am and stayed until around 3 am.

Check out more photos from Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party below.

Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox at Beyoncé’s birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/wd2CuQ85jI — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 11, 2022

Drake was spotted arriving at Beyoncé’s birthday party 🔥 (via:@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/WW7e7QK7d0 — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) September 11, 2022

Adele and Rich Paul, Lizzo, Jaden Smith and Kim Kardashian were at Beyoncé’s birthday party last night. pic.twitter.com/cCio3eUHaD — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) September 11, 2022

Zendaya at Beyoncé’s belated birthday party. pic.twitter.com/iGi8AHDx3F — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 11, 2022