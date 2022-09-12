Drew Barrymore ‘had no idea’ his rain video would go viral

How Drew Barrymore’s Daytime TV Show ‘Reignited’ His Fashion Game

The “Charlie’s Angels” star posted a joyful video of herself rejoicing as she played outside during a torrential downpour in July. In the clip, she tilts her head to the sky and exhorts, “Whenever you can, go out in the rain! Don’t miss the opportunity!”

The video has been viewed over 22 million times and has racked up over 10 million likes.

“I had no idea [it would go viral],” the 47-year-old actress told Page Six Friday on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York.

“I don’t know, it was just a moment,” she explained. “I love the rain and I love running in it.”

Barrymore added that he thinks many people avoid getting wet “because we think about the consequences.”

“’Do I have to be somewhere? My clothes!’ We stopped spontaneity and the rain is for everyone,” she continued. “And I love things that are for everyone.”



Other celebrities at the packed NYFW party included Julia Fox, Alicia Silverstone, Dove Cameron, Heidi Klum and her model daughter Leni Klum, and rapper Jack Harlow, who performed for the chic crowd.

In addition to checking the weather for upcoming storms, Barrymore is also gearing up for his daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” to kick off its third season on Monday.

Barrymore and Justin Long dated for two years. FilmMagic

“I have the most amazing debut episode with [ex-boyfriend] Justin Long,” she joked about the new season. “I’m so happy about it. It’s personal and cool and fun and talks about standing up for your ex, which is a great thing to do in life.”

The “Santa Clarita Diet” actress dated the 44-year-old “F Is for Family” actor — who is currently dating actress Kate Bosworth — from 2007 to 2010.