Drew Barrymore is moved to tears by reminiscing with ex Justin Long

Drew Barrymore proved once again how much she thinks of her ex-boyfriend Justin Long, this time crying as they reunited for the September 12 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” An Instagram clip showed Barrymore dancing as he hugged the “Dodgeball” star, telling him, “I feel like we’ve been through so much together. Justin. I always wanted to prove to you that I was a different person when we were dating.” Long then replied, “You were the best,” before Barrymore added, “We had a lot of fun, but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would come together, we would part. It was chaos, it was so much fun. .” Proving that he truly is one of the funniest guys in the world, Long then quipped, “Fun chaos, well yeah, most hedonism is fun.”

These two have certainly come a long way, but it seems like there isn’t much romantic going on here anymore. Per People, Long is all over Kate Bosworth, but that hasn’t stopped rumors that he and Barrymore could reconcile when they were both single. AND! News claimed in 2018 that the former couple were spending more time together and had what one source called a “very special connection and bond that never went away.” It looks like it’s all platonic now, putting these two in the running to be our favorite exes.