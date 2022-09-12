Elderly woman applied sunscreen on her face, but not on her neck; SHOCK result

It’s been a week since the photo of a 92-year-old woman, unidentified for security reasons, went viral on social media. In the image you can see the difference in the skin of your neck and face.

She didn’t apply any product near her lap, while her face was protected daily with sunscreen, resulting in a great contrast capable of instilling the curiosity of even doctors.

the origin of the photo

Despite being a recent issue, resonated with the interaction of celebrities and digital influencers in the aesthetic and dermatological area, the first official record took place in a scientific publication. The patient was presented in a case study that aimed to investigate factors involving breast cancer. skinunder the supervision of researcher Christian Posch.

health issue

The Department of Dermatology at the Technical University of Munich, located in Germany, promoted the development of this analysis. The results were published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology. The conclusion confirmed that dermatological cancer tumors have a higher incidence in the elderly, considering genetic and environmental factors.

The importance of sunscreen

In addition to the aesthetic aspect, protect the skin from the sun, cells can renew themselves more easily. This reduces the risks involving cancer, premature aging and the aggravation of certain conditions. Therefore, more than an aesthetic product, sunscreen is a barrier against agents that increase the natural damage caused by exposure to sunlight.

The lady represented in the study reveals the difference between a region that received care and another that was neglected. Regardless of your skin type, look for the best filter option and start taking care of yourself completely. According to your lifestyle, don’t forget to apply a layer of the product on the legs, neck and arms, redoubling attention in periods of high temperatures.

