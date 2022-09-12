Ellen Pompeo Addresses ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Leaving







Photo: Disclosure / ABC / Modern Popcorn

Actress Ellen Pompeo, the Meredith Gray of the medical series “Greys Anatomy”, spoke for the first time about her departure from the upcoming 19th season. Speaking to Deadline during the D23 event, Pompeo said the series “will be fine without me”.

Pompeo took the opportunity to confirm that while audiences won’t see her in every episode, they will hear her, as “I’m still going to do the narration.”

In early August, the protagonist and producer of “Greys Anatomy” announced that she would reduce her participation to dedicate herself to another project.

The project in question is a miniseries on the streaming service Hulu, created by Katie Robbins (writer of “The Affair”), which will tell the story of the couple Kristine Barnett (Pompeo) and Michael, accused of abandoning their adopted daughter, Natalia, in 2013, when the girl was just 9 years old. However, it was later found that Natalia was an adult woman, originally from Ukraine, who suffered from dwarfism and disguised herself as a child.

“I’m going to put the same heart and passion into it,” Pompeo said, referring to the new project. And she should return to “Greys Anatomy” as soon as the filming of the series is over, so she can participate in the season finale. “I’ll be back in ‘Grey’s’ for the finale, and we’ll see if we can continue,” she said.

“I will always be a part of this show – I’m an executive producer on this show, I’ve spent two decades of my career on this show, it’s my heart and soul, and I’ll never really be gone while this show is on.”

In light of Pompeo’s absence, “Greys Anatomy” season 19 will focus on the team of supporting characters, consisting of Chandra Wilson (Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Atticus Lincoln (Chris), James Pickens Jr. (Webber), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Caterina Scorsone (Beth Whitman), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu).

In addition to these, the series will also be joined by new resident doctors at the Gray-Sloan Memorial Hospital, played by Niko Therho (“Sweetbitter”), Adelaide Kane (“SEAL Team”), Midori Francis (“Dash & Lily”), Harry Shum Jr. (“Shadowhunters”) and Alexis Floyd (“Inventing Anna”).

Speaking about the new additions to the cast, Pompeo said, “We’re really trying to establish the next generation. I’m so excited for them – they’re great actors. They’re so excited to be there and excited to tell these stories. We’ve been there from the beginning – it helps keep the series fresh and fresh, so we’re so grateful to them.”

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres on October 6 on the American channel ABC. In Brazil, the series is shown on the Sony channel. Previous seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” can also be seen on Prime Video, Globoplay and Star+ streaming services.

Pompeo’s miniseries does not yet have a premiere date.

