Emilia Clarke reveals she lost part of her brain

Emilia Clarke, known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in the series Game of Thrones, revealed in a chat with the British TV channel BBC One that part of her brain became unusable after two aneurysms, one in 2011 and another in 2013.

About the sequels, she says:

– A part of my brain is no longer usable. It is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life normally, with absolutely no consequences. I’m in the very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this.

At the time, Clarke was still filming the series, and needed periods away to recover.

– It was the most excruciating pain. It was incredibly helpful to have Game of Thrones sweeping me away and giving me purpose.

And she continues, saying she was surprised to be able to live normally.

– Which always makes me laugh, because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it disappears. And so the blood finds a different route to move around, but then any piece that’s missing disappears.

The first time Emilia spoke about it was in 2019, in an interview with The New Yorker magazine. At the time, she said she had fainted while filming the second season of Game of Thrones.

In her account, she said:

My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. But I couldn’t remember. Instead, nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked blindly. I suffered from a condition called aphasia, a consequence of the trauma my brain had suffered. In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug. I asked the medical staff to let me die. My work, my whole dream of what my life would be like, was centered on language, on communication. Without it, I was lost. I was sent back to the ICU and after about a week the aphasia was gone. I managed to speak.