Emily Blunt joins Ryan Gosling and David Leitch

Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) will join forces with Ryan Gosling (hidden agent) and David Leitch (Bullet train) in the action movie The Fall Guythe big-screen version of the 1980s series hard in the fall produced by Universal. The information is from The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Glen A. Larsonmind behind Battlestar Galactica and Magnum PIthe production brought Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) as a Hollywood stuntman who supplemented his finances by acting as a bounty hunter.

in the original, Douglas Barr was the protagonist’s right-hand man and Heather Thomas there was another double. The series aired between 1981 and 1986. Leitch also produces the film alongside Kelly McCormick.

There is still no release date set for The Fall Guy.

